NORTH MANKATO — Abbi Stierlen allowed just one earned run over seven innings for the Mankato West softball team, as the second-seeded Scarlets topped Monticello 5-1 in the quarterfinals of the Class AAA tournament Thursday at Caswell Park.
Lauryn Douglas went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a walk for West. Jillian Olsen and Lani Schoper also had two hits.
West plays third-seeded Simley in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday.
Nicollet 10, Menahga 0: Marah Hulke went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs for the top-seeded Raiders in their Class A quarterfinal victory.
Hayley Selby recorded 10 strikeouts over a five-inning complete game in the circle. Morgan Arndt went 1 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, and Olivia Whitmore was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
The Raiders play in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 4, Le Sueur-Henderson 2: The second-seeded Giants fell in their Class AA quarterfinal.
Chloe Brandt allowed just two earned runs and struck out 11 in a complete game for LSH. Samantha Wilbright went 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.