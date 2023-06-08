MINNEAPOLIS — Mankato East/Loyola's Madden Vanderwerf and Quinn Kelly won their first doubles match at the Class AA boys tennis tournament Thursday before being eliminated in the second round.
Vanderwerf and Kelly defeated Ryan Bengston and Eli Scheideman of Becker 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (2). In the second match, the East team lost 6-0, 6-2 to Aaron Beduhn and Brad Hagan of Wayzata.
St. Peter's Marty Anderson won his first match of the Class A singles tournament, defeating Hunter LeClair of Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 7-5, 6-0. Anderson then lost 6-3, 6-2 to Zahir Hassan of St. Paul Academy/Summit.
In doubles, St. Peter's Will Elias and Anders Dixon won 6-4, 6-2 over Jon Besick and Hamlton Brewer of Winona Cotter in the first match. The St. Peter duo then lost 6-1, 6-2 to Aarti Prochnow and Garrett Webb of Mounds Park Academy.
