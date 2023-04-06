The Mankato East and Mankato Loyola boys basketball teams reached the state tournament this season, and on Wednesday, some of those Cougars and Crusaders were honored at the Elks All-City banquet at the Loose Moose Saloon.
For the Cougars, who advanced to the state tournament for the second straight season, senior guard Giles Lancaster averaged 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He shot 46.6% from 3-point range and was named to the All-Big Nine Conference team.
Junior forward Carson Schweim, another all-conference selection, led East in scoring at 16.4 points per game, shooting 38% from 3-point range and 74.5% on free throws. He also averaged 6.0 rebounds.
Sophomore forward Ganden Gosch averaged 10.0 points and led the team with 6.5 rebounds per game. He also averaged 3.1 assists and 2.0 steals.
Sophomore guard Brogan Madson averaged 14.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals to earn all-conference honors.
For Loyola, which made its first trip to the state tournament since 2004, senior guard Lawson Godfrey ended up as the No. 2 scorer in team history with 1,800 points. Last season, he averaged 22.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4 assists.
Senior post Simon Morgan became the second player in Loyola history to reach 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career. His 1,223 points ranks eighth at Loyola. He averaged 13.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season.
Mankato West junior Landon Dimler averaged 11.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists, while shooting 42.7% from the field and 74.8% on free throws. Counting points accumulated at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton before transferring to West, Dimler, who was named to the all-conference team, has scored more than 1,350 points in his career.
Sophomore forward Kyle Steinke led West in scoring at 13.5 points per game, shooting 49.8% from the field. He also averaged 5.6 rebounds.
For the girls, East senior guard Peyton Stevermer is a four-time all-city selection who averaged 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.4 steals this season. In her career, she totaled 1,286 points and 569 assists, which ranks second in team history.
Junior guard Macy Birkholz set team records with 79 3-pointers and 202 attempts. She averaged 16.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.4 steals to earn her third all-city honor.
Junior wing Ellie Edberg averaged 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.4 steals, and in a game against Rochester Mayo, she had 18 points and 20 rebounds.
Junior forward Hailey Petzel averaged 5.0 points and 4.5 rebounds, shooting 41% from the field, to earn her first all-city award.
Junior guard Amber Reuter also is a first-time all-city selection. She averaged 1.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals.
West senior guard Landry Dubeau averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2 assists, earning an all-state academic award.
Senior guard Teresa Kiewiet led West with 17.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She finished her career with 1,241 points, which ranks fourth in team history. She also received an all-state academic award, and this is her third all-city honor.
Freshman Olivia Downs led the Scarlets in rebounding (7.0), assists (2.7) and steals (1.8), while also averaging 10 points.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.