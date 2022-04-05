MANKATO — The Mankato East girls and boys played in the state tournament, with the girls finishing fourth and the boys third, and the Cougars collected eight of the 16 spots on the Elks all-city basketball teams, which was celebrated at a banquet Monday at the Loose Moose Saloon.
For the girls team, East senior Lexi Karge averaged 13.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks, setting a program record by shooting 61% from the field. She finished third in program history with 1,696 points and second with 913 rebounds. Karge, who has signed to play at Minnesota Duluth next season, was an honorable mention all-state selection and was named to the all-tournament team for Class AAA.
Senior Mackenzie Schweim led the Cougars in scoring at 16.1 points per game, while also averaging 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals. She ended up second at East with 1,954 points in her career and fourth with 813 rebounds. She was an all-state honorable mention selection who has signed with Minnesota State for next season.
Junior guard Peyton Stevermer averaged 10.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists, with a season-high 12 assists in the section semifinals against Worthington. Stevermer, an All-Big Nine Conference selection, shot 49% from the field. She averaged 13.7 points and 7.7 assists in three state-tournament games.
Sophomore guard Macy Birkholz averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals this season to earn honorable-mention status from the Big Nine. She shot 44% from 3-point rage and 78.4% at the free-throw line.
Sophomore guard Ellie Edberg averaged 5.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in her first season as a starter. She hit the game-winning 3-pointer against Marshall in January.
Mankato West senior forward Teresa Kiewiet averaged 18.5 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, while shooting 57% from the field and 78% on free throws. She scored 39 points in a game against New Ulm, which tied for second in program history. The two-time all-conference selection was a three-year letterwinner.
Senior guard Lani Schoper led West with 18.8 points per game, and she averaged 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. She shot 50% from the field and 77% at the free-throw line. Schoper finished third at West on career scoring with 1,651 points and was a five-year letterwinner. She earned all-conference honors for two seasons, as well as Academic All-State this season.
Senior post Annika Younge was a three-year letter winner for the Scarlets, averaging 10 points and 10 rebounds. She shot 44% from the field and 75% on free throws. She earned Academic All-State honors.
For the boys team, East senior Puolrah Gong is receiving his second all-city award after averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals.
Senior B.J. Omot ended up with a program record 676 points this season, averaging 22.5 per game, which is second best at East. Omot scored 1,306 points in his career, third-best in program history. This is his third all-city award after also averaging 7.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 blocked shots. Omot, who was named to the all-tournament team at the state tourney, has signed with North Dakota.
Senior guard Meer Othow averaged 5.3 points and 3.6 rebounds, while shooting 47% from the field. Othow has signed to play football at Concordia-St. Paul.
West senior forward Mekhi Collins averaged 15.4 points and 7.3 rebounds, and he had a team-best 99 assists and 63 steals. In his career, he has 1,462 points, which is third in program history, and he had 736 rebounds, 309 assists and 202 steals. He was voted MVP by his teammates four straight seasons. Collins signed a football scholarship with North Dakota State.
Senior guard Aidan Corbett scored 10.4 points per game and led West with 27 3-pointers. He also averaged 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Senior forward Louis Magers averaged 14.3 points and led the Scarlets with 7.4 rebounds per game. He finished his career with 751 points and 451 rebounds. Magers has signed with Minnesota State to play baseball.
Mankato Loyola junior guard Lawson Godfrey averaged 22 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 66% from the field and 42% on 3-pointers. Godfrey is a two-time All-Valley Conference selection and scored a program record with 48 points against Nicollet. He has already eclipsed the 1,000-point milestone for his career.
Junior post Simon Morgan led the Crusaders with 12 rebounds per game. He averaged 17.5 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 56% from the field. He received all-conference honors for the second straight season.
