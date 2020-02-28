ST. PAUL -- Mankato East senior Kolin Baier had pinned 26 of his 42 opponents this season, and he was 2-0 Friday at the Class AA wrestling tournament at the Xcel Energy Center.
Baier, the No. 2 seed at 195 pounds, pinned Cole Felcyn of Marshall in 2:37 in the opening round and then won by fall against Hunter Gorecki of Foley in 4:17 in the quarterfinals.
Mankato West senior Charlie Pickell, the No. 2 seed at 132, took less than one period to finish his opening match, winning by technical fall at 18-3 in 1:56. In the quarterfinals, he decisioned Blake Jagodzinske of Fairmont/Martin County West 16-5 to advance to the semifinals.
Waseca's Mason Gehloff, the defending state champion at 106, opened with two victories at 113. He won by technical fall in 4:47 against Jacob Thompson of Byron and pinned Westonka's Jacob Maas in 39 seconds.
In Class A, defending state champion Drayden Morton of Sibley East won his first two matches to reach the semifinals. He started with a 5-2 decision over Davis Sunken of Blue Earth Area and followed with a 10-1 decision against Justin Crandall of Long Prairie/Grey Eagle/Browerville.
Teammate Derek Steele also won twice at 113, defeating Ethan Bowman of Crookston 13-0 and Ryan Jensen of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 4-1.
Maple River had three wrestlers go undefeated Friday. Trevor Pearson advanced to the 126 semifinals with a 13-1 win over Garret Eiynck of Mahnomen/Waubun and 3-2 win over Tucker Ginther of Caledonia/Houston. Wyatt Simon (170) also reached the semifinals by pinning Kadin Johnson of Springfield in 3:09 and defeating Kolbe Booker of All Saints Home School 9-7. Nathan Trio (182) pinned Caleb Pesta of Long Prairie/Grey Eagle/Browerville in 1:33 and decisioned Mason Schmid of Blakcdunk/Cass Lake-Bena 4-0.
Tallin Johnson of St. James Area defeated Trenton Juelson of Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena 10-3 and Carter Sorenson of Fosston/Bagley 7-3 to reach the semifinals at 152.
Blue Earth Area's Max Ehrich advanced to the 160 semifinals. He defeated Evan Young of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa by injury default and 16-2 over Mason Schroeder of Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale.
BEA's Ty Peterson (113), Maple River's Boden Simon (120), St. Peter's Eli Hunt (170) and Tri-City United's Brody Rud (170), Riley O'Malley (182) and Jose Reyes (195) are all still alive in the wrestlebacks.
The tournament continues with semifinals and finals today.
