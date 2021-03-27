ST. MICHAEL — Sibley East wrestlers Derek Steele and Drayden Morton are state champions again.
Steele, a senior, won the 126-pound class for his second straight championship, while Morton, a junior 132-pounder, won his third consecutive title at the Class A tournament Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Steele started the tournament with a technical fall in 4:07 and a 15-4 decision. He won a 5-2 decision over Walker Bents of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the championship match.
Morton won his quarterfinal match 8-3 and semifinal match 8-0. He won 3-2 over Ethan Hendrickson of United North Central in the finals.
Blue Earth Area's Max Ehrich (160) won a 4-3 decision but lost 15-5 in the semifinals. In the third-place match against Gabe Gorecki of Royalton-Upsala, Ehrich won 8-2, moving up one spot after finishing fourth last season.
Teammate Nick Frank (182) lost in the opening round but came back with a 3-0 decision in the consolation bracket. He lost 8-3 in the fifth-place match to Tyler Archer of Westfield. Luke Mertens (285) won by fall in his first match but was decisioned 6-0 in the semifinals. He was pinned by Tim Peppel of BOLD in the third-place match.
Maple River's Boden Simon (126)lost his opener 6-1, but he bounced back with a 3-1 win in the consolation semifinals. He finished sixth after losing 2-1 to Gavin Winter of Kimball Area.
Tucker Willis of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet lost his first two matches and was eliminated.
