Kristi Treinen doesn’t run outside in the winter, so when the weather warmed up, she was excited about getting back out on the pavement.
But when the coronavirus pandemic began, businesses were shuttered and stay-at-home orders were given, she worried at first.
“I thought, ‘What if I can’t get out and run?’” she said. “Because I have to do this. There was a moment of fear, until I started to understand.”
Treinen does indeed run regularly, often taking a mid-day break from her job as a Minnesota State University communications studies professor, to go for a three-mile run.
While COVID-19 has shut down many activities and kept people in their homes, running has provided a bit of a respite for some.
Gov. Tim Walz’s two-week stay-at-home order, which went into effect on Friday night, does not preclude people from participating in outdoor activities such as running, biking, walking, walking pets, hiking, hunting and fishing.
Treinen has been running for about six years and, last fall, ran her first half-marathon at the Mankato Marathon, a milestone for her 50th birthday.
She said that running is good for her mental health, and that’s especially true now that she’s working from home and, like a lot of people, rarely leaves the house.
“Running has been therapy for me,” Treinen said. “I like to get out there and get everything out that’s bothering me.”
Becky Brudwick, a long-distance runner who competes in marathons and ultras, said she wasn’t worried about not being able to run, but has been impressed by the number of runners and other people she’s seen exercising outside — with many practicing social distancing as they work out.
“I live by the Red Jacket Trail, and there are so many people out right now,” said Brudwick, a fifth-grade teacher. “People step off the trail and give everybody their six feet. … They’re so respectful.”
It’s been something positive in such a strange, uncertain time.
“There’s been a lot of good eye contact,” Brudwick said. “It’s a really neat feeling, like, ‘We’re all in this together.’”
Brudwick was signed up for three upcoming races, including two 50-mile ultras and a 100-mile ultra in June. The 50s have been canceled, and she fears the 100-miler also will be shuttered.
On Tuesday, Duluth’s Grandma’s Marathon, scheduled for June 20, was canceled for the first time in its 44-year history.
Preparations remain underway for the Mankato Marathon, which is scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 16-17. However, according to a statement on its website, officials are continuing “to monitor the COVID-19 response and the efforts that events are currently taking to prevent and mitigate future risks, while taking the appropriate steps to promote the safety of all involved.”
“One thing about runners: We’re used to adversity,” Brudwick said. “We’re used to going through struggles and finding our way out of them. That’s something we can show others. … We have our ups and downs but do find successes.”
Kurt Keiser hasn’t had to change his running routine, but he has had to change the way he runs his business.
Owner of River Valley Running, which moved to Mankato’s Old Town about six weeks ago, Keiser had to close his store under the governor’s order.
But there has been a demand for running shoes and gear, so he’s still taking orders, offering curb-side pickups and making deliveries.
“I think people are actually being more active than ever before because they have more discretionary time,” he said.
People have been contacting the store by phone, as well as through Facebook messages, texts, direct messages and email.
Both of his stores — there’s also one in Shakopee — have taken one-on-one appointments for runners who need fittings and analysis.
