When Rob Stevermer took over as the girls basketball coach at Mankato East in 2017, the numbers were down and the victories few.
But since then, the Cougars have been to a state tournament and consistently near the top of the Big Nine Conference.
“I have a lot of good memories,” Stevermer said. “There’s been a lot of growth, for sure. There were a lot of young girls just getting a feel for high school basketball.
“It took a while to build a culture of winning and the expectation for success. A lot of kids have worked hard in the summer and offseason to get better.”
Stevermer has resigned after six seasons as the girls basketball coach at East. Stevermer’s record was 85-73 but 59-19 in the last three seasons, finishing on the top three in the Big Nine each season.
The Cougars were 5-21 in Stevermer’s first season and 9-17 the next. By 2020-21, East was 14-6. And two years ago, the Cougars were 25-6, winning the Big Nine and playing in the Class AAA tournament, finishing fourth.
“Rob has worked hard to build the program,” East activities director Todd Waterbury said. “He’s put in the time to give these girls a chance to be successful. He’s been a very positive influence on the program.”
Stevermer, 49, said he will be joining the men’s basketball program at Gustavus Adolphus as an assistant to Justin DeGrood. He’ll join assistants Chris VanderHyde and Gary Holmseth, though he said he’s not sure what his duties will be.
His daughter Peyton will be a freshman in the Gustavus women’s basketball program.
“I’ve always thought about coaching at the college level,” Stevermer said. “It was not an easy decision, but I got the approval from the family. The time seems right, and it’s time for a new adventure.”
Stevermer who said he will continue to teach social studies at East.
Waterbury said he will post the job opening this week, hoping to get it filled as soon as he can.
The last time the job was open, there were only two applicants.
“Hopefully, we’ll have some interest,” he said. “The cupboard’s not bare. We’ll see if there’s someone who can step in and keep it moving forward.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.