Mankato East football coach Eric Davis was worried that his defense was young and the offense would take time to develop.
Both issues came up Friday.
“It was a thorough domination by (Stewartville) in all three phases,” said Davis, who had to watch from atop the press box because he tested positive for COVID. “The only good news is that this is early and we have an extra day to work on things this week. And we have a lot to correct.”
Stewartville dominated the final three quarters, scoring on seven straight possessions, and won 49-3 in a season-opening football game Friday at Wolverton Field.
“We’re all going to have to step up and give our best effort,” senior linebacker Brian Thilges said. “We need to be focused and ready to play.”
Ben Glogowski made an interception inside the East 5, with a 20-yard return. A 50-yard reverse to Alex Hennis put the Cougars in scoring position, and Carson Schweim kicked a 40-yard field goal for the early 3-0 lead.
“We were unable to capitalize on that big run,” Davis said. “We just couldn’t put together two, three, four plays.”
On the first play of the second quarter, Stewartville connected on a 56-yard pass play that led to a 1-yard touchdown run and 7-3 lead.
A tipped punt gave Stewartville a short field, and the Tigers scored on the first play, a 26-yard pass for a 13-3 lead with 7:35 to play in the second quarter. The Tigers added two more touchdowns in the quarter to lead 27-3 at halftime.
East fumbled on the kick to start the third quarter, and it took Stewartville just three plays to score again, going up 35-3.
“They capitalized on all of our mistakes,” Thilges said.
The Cougars didn’t get out of their end of the field in the third quarter, and Stewartville’s offensive and defensive lines dominated. It was 49-3 heading into the fourth quarter.
“They executed well, but I don’t think they ran a play we didn’t practice against this week,” Davis said. “Once the snowball started rolling, we just lost our minds. We have a lot of things to fix.”
The Cougars managed only 121 yards of offense.
East is on the road against Red Wing on Saturday, Sept. 10.
“We don’t have much depth, and we had a lot of guys that were tired,” Thilges said. “But we have to get past that. I just want to play the next game so we can hit somebody. I think everybody feels the same way.”
