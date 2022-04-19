Mankato West coach Don Krusemark addressed the obvious before Tuesday’s softball game against Mankato East.
“You know it’s going to be cold,” he told his team. “But the team that complains the most about the cold is going to be the team that’s behind.”
The Scarlets scored three runs in the first inning and defeated the Cougars 6-2 in a Big Nine Conference game Thursday at Thomas Park. Mittens, hats and jackets were the wardrobe of the day, with a cool breeze blowing from right field to left field.
“It was super cold,” West pitcher Abbi Stierlen said. “But there were also a lot of nerves for the East-West game.”
The Scarlets jumped ahead early without hitting the ball too hard. Lani Schoper had an infield single to start the game, and Lauryn Douglas lined a single up the middle.
Stierlen picked up the first RBI with a looper into left, and a walk and two hit batters plated two more runs.
“They’re a good hitting team, maybe the best-hitting team we’ll face all season,” East coach Joe Madson said. “But you really want to make them earn it.”
East answered in the bottom of the first when Madison Mangulis lined a home run to left.
West made it 5-1 when Stierlen hit a two-run homer in the third inning.
Sydney Jacobs’ RBI double in the fifth cut the lead to 5-2, but West answered in the sixth on Schoper’s RBI triple.
“It’s good to get out and get some games in,” Madson said. “I thought (Mangulis) pitched well, and I thought we had some pretty good swings. West is a terrific defensive team, and they made some nice plays.”
Mangulis allowed eight hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
Stierlen was the winning pitcher, giving up four hits with three strikeouts.
“I think this will give us a little confidence,” Stierlen said. “But with East-West games, anything can happen.”
The Cougars and Scarlets played each other five times last season, with West winning three, including the section championship game. The teams have a rematch on May 20 before possibly meeting again in the playoffs.
“This one was big because it was the conference game,” Krusemark said. “But we’ll still probably play three, four more times. It’s just a matter of who plays well that day.”
West (3-0) plays at Austin on Thursday. East (1-1) hosts Maple Grove on Friday.
