When the high school spring sports season was canceled in April, it almost felt inevitable.
Given the newness of COVID-19, it just didn’t seem like there was any way sports could happen amid that much uncertainty.
With fall high school sports just around the corner, we now have a better feel for what works and what doesn’t in this new world. However, when it comes to the status of fall sports, it’s still a complete unknown.
“I think everyone’s hopeful that we’ll be back and participating in sports in the fall,” Mankato Loyola activities director John Landkamer said. “Just what that looks like, that’s the big question.”
The summer coaching waiver period began June 15, so athletes and coaches have been in contact. It’s also important to note that most high school campuses, including Mankato East and Mankato West, have been open since that date, so it’s actually been a relatively normal summer.
But those practices have social distancing, something many of the competitions and practices scheduled to take place in the fall do not.
The biggest determining factor in what happens with sports will be directly tied to what happens with school. The Minnesota Department of Education has asked each school to come up with three different schooling plans — in-person, hybrid and distance-only learning. MDE is expected to make a decision on which model will be used July 27.
That date will be important, as the Minnesota State High School League is likely to follow guidance from MDE and the Minnesota Department of Health.
If the verdict is distance learning, it’s unlikely there will be sports. If it’s in-person learning, it seems likely there will be sports in some form. If it’s hybrid ... it’s unknown, as there’s really no precedent for that.
“If we’re in a hybrid model, there’s a reason for it. For the social distancing,” West activities director Joe Johnson said. “That affects a lot of things on our end as far as busing and transportation. If we can only put so many kids on a bus, those are just different things we’d have to consider.”
Maple River activities director Dusty Drager indicated there’s a possibility that some fall sports may get the green light while others may not. East activities director Todd Waterbury suggested there’s also a chance certain sports could get moved to different seasons, as the virus situation may look a lot different in the spring.
“If we’re in that hybrid situation, I’m not too positive that we’ll be able to have all fall sports,” Drager said. “The state high school league has kind of said they’re not going to take the all or nothing approach ... what that entails or what those sports are, I don’t know.”
As things currently stand, activities directors have to plan as if fall sports will be held as normal. It takes time and coordination to organize dates, officials, transportation and all the other things that go into hosting competitions.
On top of that, Johnson, Waterbury, Landkamer and Drager each know that if sports are a go, they’ll have plenty of work to do when it comes to implementing the guidelines and restrictions that are certain to come with them.
“I feel like we’re going to be doing something in the fall. I really do,” Waterbury said. “What exactly it is, I’m not sure yet, but I really think we’ll be able to do some things.”
