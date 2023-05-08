Luke Strand’s first four weeks as Minnesota State men’s hockey coach were player focused.
He needed to quickly build relationships with the returners and incoming freshmen, while also pursuing new players from the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail.
The task of roster building never ends, but Strand got to take a break from it Sunday night and meet the Mavericks’ fanbase.
“They’re already looking forward to Oct. 13 (the season-opener),” Strand said. “That gives you chills as a coach to know that you’re in the right spot.”
About 200 fans turned out for MSU’s “Welcome to the 507 day,” a public reception for fans to meet Strand and see the sights at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Fans were able to tour the team’s locker room, strength and conditioning center, hockey honor walk and student-athlete lounge area to start the night.
The open house was followed by an address from Strand, as well as MSU President Edward Inch and Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman. Everyone in attendance got a commemorative Luke Strand trading card, which contained MSU’s 2023-24 schedule on the back.
The last six weeks have been a rollercoaster for the program.
Former head coach Mike Hastings took the same position at Wisconsin on March 30. Just days later, former associate head coach Todd Knott declined an opportunity to be the next head coach, eventually following Hastings to Wisconsin.
Some key returning players transferred in the wake of the two departures, causing a lot of angst.
“There’s kind of that confusion. Some people saying, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to buy tickets, I don’t know what I’m going to do,’” MSU Blue Line Club president Jason Beal said. “Having Luke come in and doing some of the stuff that he has, I hope everybody kind of hangs on, because I think it’s going to be an exciting season.”
That angst has dissipated quickly. Strand has already patched a lot of holes on the roster and is getting familiar with the program.
Beal, who was impressed with the turnout Sunday, said the Blue Line Club will start selling tickets in the next month.
“The support overall is exactly what we need it to be,” Beal said. “Businesses and different people have been engaged.
“One of my roles is to introduce Luke to people, so he can get familiar with everybody. He can sell himself. He’s going to have no issues.”
When Strand spoke, he praised “the people who came before,” and talked about MSU as a “destination” job.
He fired up the fans when talking about the future of the program, reminding them, “there’s a banner missing.”
“The guys that stayed here are winners,” Strand said. “They understand the value that lives here everyday. ... I can’t wait for them to sprinkle that onto the new crew that’s coming in.”
