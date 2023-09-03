It’s been a long and hectic offseason for everyone in the Minnesota State men’s hockey program.
For a group of returning players used to continuity, there was a coaching change that came with a surprise twist.
After getting hired April 10, head coach Luke Strand had to convince those 17 returners to stay, and then fill out the roster with 10 new players. Strand also hired new assistant coaches and got married in July.
Everyone is still getting acclimated after all the change, but for a few hours this week, off-ice stuff finally took a back seat.
MSU started team-related activities Monday, meaning Strand and the players were able to be on the ice together for the first time.
“I was probably more excited than the guys were in some regards, and the guys were very excited,” Strand said with a laugh after practice Wednesday. “You work all summer to build relationships and understand what they’re going through ... the reward is being on the ice with the guys.”
The players are also glad to be getting back to hockey.
Fifth-year senior Lucas Sowder admitted he didn’t know what to expect, but he’s enjoyed Strand’s practices thus far.
“We didn’t really know how it was going to be because it’s a whole new coaching staff,” Sowder said. “We were nervous, but as soon as we stepped on the sheet, it was like a weight was lifted off our shoulders. This is so much fun.”
Coaches are only allowed to be on the ice for four one-hour sessions per week, so the time is short and valuable. After getting feedback from the players, Strand continued MSU’s tradition of doing a six-week summer session, which includes on-ice and off-ice workouts. Coaches can’t be on the ice during those practices.
Strand feels the team is in a great place in terms of conditioning and hopes to build on it in early September.
As September goes on, details will come more into focus. Offensive and defensive philosophy are already part of practice, but implementing systems, including power play and penalty kill, is still to come.
“Tactically, we want to understand how we defend. Tactically, we want to understand how we can attack. But at the same time, we haven’t got in any system play or specials, they’re still a few weeks away,” Strand said. “We’ll definitely implement from the offensive side of the puck out. Make sure we’re growing on both sides, but offense is going to come first.”
Strand also needs to continue learning about his players’ skill sets. His first line chart is still a long way away, but there’s a lot to learn.
With MSU’s top-nine scorers from last season gone, big roles are up for grabs.
Sowder and fellow fifth-year senior Sam Morton said they could already feel the internal competition starting during the summer session.
“It’s a clean slate, everyone is competing for a spot. Nothing is set in stone,” Morton said. “Everyday you have an opportunity to move up or down the lineup. ... I think it definitely adds a competitive nature to our practices, because everyone wants that top spot, everyone wants power-play time.”
Added Strand: “The internal compass as far as the competition is definitely instilled here, which is awesome.”
Practice is great, but Oct. 13 is the date circled on everyone’s calendar. MSU opens its season at home with a series against St. Cloud State on Oct. 13-14.
“We got (things) to prove. We all got a chip on our shoulder,” Sowder said. “Everyone’s probably kind of looking at our program like it’s a rebuilding year, but we’re not looking at it like that.”
Added Morton: “I’m probably the most fired up guy in the nation.”
