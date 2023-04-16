By Kevin Dudley
You won’t find many things in the office of new Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Luke Strand.
A bunch of notes on his desk, a computer and some display pieces, including several MSU hats and a growler with a Maverick logo ... that’s about it.
“I haven’t even had time to get the moving boxes in yet,” he joked.
There isn’t much time for decorating when you have a roster to build.
“The priority is the next group of players,” Strand said. “There’s so many things in good order, but there’s so many things we’re attending to.”
That next group of players starts with a large group of returners.
Seven players from MSU’s 2022-23 roster — Cade Borchardt, Andy Carroll, Brendan Furry, Akito Hirose, Jake Livingstone, Ondrej Pavel and Ryan Sandelin — have already signed professional contracts.
Four others — Christian Fitzgerald, David Silye, Simon Tassy and Bennett Zmolek — entered the transfer portal and have already committed to other schools. Fitzgerald, Silye and Tassy will follow former head coach Mike Hastings and former associate head coach Todd Knott to Wisconsin. Zmolek has committed to North Dakota.
Those 11 are gone, but 17 other players from last season are expected to be back.
“When the guys that have been here have seen others depart, anxiously, I think they want to jump into those roles,” Strand said. “We’re looking forward to some of these guys stepping up.”
There were 10 players at Strand’s introductory press conference Monday, and Strand had already met with each of the returners individually or virtually by the end of Wednesday morning.
“I’m impressed with their maturity, with their vision,” Stand said. “I love that they have thoughts on things they’ve loved, things they’ve liked, things that we should maybe try to move the needle on. ...
“They’ve had boots on the ground here a lot longer than I have. Their opinion matters.”
The forwards expected to return are Tanner Edwards, Adam Eisele, Connor Gregga, Josh Groll, Will Hillman, Zach Krajnik, Sam Morton, Brenden Olson, Lucas Sowder and Luc Wilson.
Four defensemen — Steven Bellini, Campbell Cichosz, Tony Malinowski and Mason Wheeler — are slated to be back.
All three goaltenders from last season — Andrew Miller, Keenan Rancier and Alex Tracy — are also expected to return.
“When you start a team, you want to start from the goal line out,” Strand said. “They’ve got experience, they’ve definitely got a great feel for what it is to be a Maverick. That’s a great spot to start.”
Resolving the status of each incoming freshman is also high on Strand’s to-do list. There isn’t as much clarity on that front at this time, as many of those players are in junior hockey playoffs.
Ten players — Graham Gamache, James Hong, Reese Laubach, Cade Littler, Gavin Morrissey, Evan Murr, Kade Nielsen, Aaron Pionk, Jakob Stender and Klavs Veinbergs — have signed national letters of intent with the program.
“At the end of the day, we want players who want to be here,” Strand said. “If there’s a situation where ... they’re thinking of something else, I know there’s others that are thinking about being here.”
Strand also has to assemble his coaching staff. Assistant coach Paul Kirtland is under contract through June 30, and Strand said he would “certainly” consider Kirtland for his staff.
He’s never been on the ice with Kirtland, but they have known each other for several years through recruiting and other functions.
“I know a lot of people out there that are very fond of him, including the guys that are here,” Strand said.
While the Mavericks will have a lot of returning players next season, it’s hard to understate what’s leaving. The top nine scorers from last season will be gone, so there’s a lot of production that needs to be replaced.
Strand is still a long way from unveiling his final roster, but he’s confident he can field a competitive group in 2023-24.
He doesn’t like the term “rebuild.”
“I think it’s more reload. I think there’s a lot of foundational pieces here that eliminate the word ‘rebuild,’” Strand said. “Are there holes to patch and plug, yes there are. We’ve just got to get the right people in here to do that job, which would lean on the reload, vs. the rebuild.”
