Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, Pierce and St. Croix Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa, Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Dakota and Carver Counties. Long Prairie River at Long Prairie affecting Todd County. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Ramsey and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Buffalo and Dunn Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. .Recent warm temperatures have acted quickly to melt snowpack and increase river flows. Additional precipitation expected overnight Saturday and through Sunday will not help the situation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 545 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 801.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 545 PM CDT Saturday was 801.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 805.2 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 806.0 feet on 04/05/2011. &&