As a new head coach in the transfer-portal era, not many things seem inconsequential for Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Luke Strand.
After nearly four weeks on the job, Strand is hard at work putting the finishing touches on his first roster, while also managing all the other aspects of being a head coach in a new place.
“You’ve got to make an urgent list and an important list,” Strand said. “I think the balance of the two — nothing on the important list isn’t of urgency, but there’s just going to be another phase of things that get done first.”
Attending to the needs of the returning players was the first priority, and Strand has been able to keep a large chunk of the 2022-23 team in place.
MSU is slated to have 17 returners, including 10 forwards, four defensemen and three goalies. Eleven players from last season departed — seven to professional contracts and four to the transfer portal.
The forwards expected back are Tanner Edwards, Adam Eisele, Connor Gregga, Josh Groll, Will Hillman, Zach Krajnik, Sam Morton, Brenden Olson, Lucas Sowder and Luc Wilson.
Defensemen Steven Bellini, Campbell Cichosz, Tony Malinowski and Mason Wheeler are also expected back, as are goaltenders Andrew Miller, Keenan Rancier and Alex Tracy.
Strand has added four forwards and a defenseman through the portal.
The forwards are Kaden Bohlsen (Nebraska-Omaha), Brian Carrabes (Boston College), Tyler Haskins (Denver) and Jordan Steinmetz (St. Lawrence). Defenseman Jordan Power was added from Clarkson.
Of the five, Power has the most established college track record. He’s recorded 30 points over 93 games at Clarkson over the last three seasons, and was an alternate captain last year.
“A high-end player looking for a fresh start,” Strand said of Power. “Someone that I’ve seen in the past play that I think fits the mold, not only of what’s here, but the direction and the style that we want to play.”
Carrabes (1-1—2) and Steinmetz (4-6—10) each played for Strand at Sioux City in the United States Hockey League. Steinmetz, a fifth-year senior, was a captain for St. Lawrence last season. Carrabes only played in 11 games for Boston University as a sophomore last season, but Strand thinks a big year is possible with more opportunity. Carrabes recorded 40 points in 45 games in 2020-21 under Strand.
“Brian’s going to bring great legs, he can skate. He’s got eyes and offensive instinct with his stick,” Strand said. “I know his numbers haven’t prevailed maybe there, but I know they did when they were with me.”
Haskins, a Rochester native, only recorded one point in 13 games while playing for the defending national champions as a 19-year-old freshman last season.
He finished with 27 points in 51 games for Sioux Falls in the USHL in 2020-21, and with 45 points in 52 games for Madison in the USHL in 2021-22.
“(Haskins) and Carrabes maybe in the same breath — underutilized for what their skillset is,” Strand said. “I coached against Haskins when he was in Sioux Falls and then in the (USHL) finals at Madison. Familiar with his game, excited for what he brings ...
“He wants to be here. He’s a southern Minnesota kid who’s excited about moving back closer to home.”
Ten players — Graham Gamache, James Hong, Reese Laubach, Cade Littler, Gavin Morrissey, Evan Murr, Kade Nielsen, Aaron Pionk, Jakob Stender and Klavs Veinbergs — had signed national letters of intent with the program prior to Strand taking the job in early April, according to MSU.
Strand said that Murr, Nielsen and Stender will stay the course and be at MSU in the fall.
“They want to be here,” Strand said of the trio. “They’ve shown in their careers thus far that they belong to be coming right now, which is exciting for us.”
Hong, Laubach and Littler are still signed, but are not slated to be in Mankato for the 2023-24 season. All three are still eligible to play in juniors.
Gamache, Morrissey and Pionk have been granted releases from their NILs by MSU, and Strand said the status of Veinbergs is still in question.
“We want guys who want to be here,” Strand said. “If that isn’t a priority to them, we can’t make it a priority to us.”
Strand anticipates the team will add another defenseman out of the portal and said he’s still looking for another forward.
As the roster building comes to close, he’ll have more time to focus on hiring a staff. Current assistant coach Paul Kirtland is under contract through the end of June, and Strand has spoken highly of Kirtland since being hired.
The hope is to get the staff sorted out in the coming weeks.
“It’s humbling to know the number of people who have wanted to come here and be a part of this,” Strand said. “Now it’s going to be about the right fit. Making sure we get every box that needs to be checked, checked off.”
