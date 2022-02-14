Waseca graduate Shane Streich broke the American record in the 1,000-meter run Saturday at the American Track League Eastern Indoors, held at Louisville, Kentucky.
Streich, who runs for the Atlanta Track Club, ran 2:16.16 to break the record of 2:6.27, set by Bryce Hoppel in 2021. It was the first time he had run the 1,000 in a competition.
Streich, 25, ran five seasons at the University of Minnesota before graduating in 2020. He used a sixth COVID season to run at Lipscomb University in Nashville, qualifying for the NCAA meet and placed sixth in the 800 run. He went to the Olympic Trials, where he missed qualifying for the U.S. team by one place.
The Free Press
