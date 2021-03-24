SLEEPY EYE — St. Mary's jumped ahead 19-4 to start the game and was never caught in the Section 2A, North Subsection championship game at Sleepy Eye.
Cleveland got within 35-31 early in the second half before the Knights pulled away.
Ben Holden had 12 points and 15 rebounds, giving him 1,014 rebounds in his career. Isaac Mueller scored 17 points.
Cleveland finishes the season at 13-3. St. Mary's hosts St. Clair at 7 p.m. in the Section 2A championship game at Arlington.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.