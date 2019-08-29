MANKATO — After a disappointing 3-6 season, senior linebacker/offensive lineman Kolin Baier and his Mankato East teammates believe a mix of high energy and returning experience should help the Cougars turn that number around.
“We’re stacked defensively,” Baier said. “We’ve got a great group of linebackers and defensive backs to go along with a big (defensive line) so I feel if our offense can keep us off the field, we’ll have high energy and will be able to stop teams.
“We need to stay focused on our goals, play as a team and always have high energy. We have to have confidence in each other and we can’t get down on ourselves. I try to keep the energy high and get guys jacked up and ready to go.”
Baier was named to the all-district team last year after being in on 71.5 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss. The aggressive, hard-hitting linebacker will be counted to to pick up some of the slack from the loss of leading tackler Ryan Kuechle.
“Kolin is incredibly coachable and a very hard worker,” East coach Eric Davis said. “He’s the kind of guy we want in our program. He’s a three-sport athlete, and he’s a leader whether he’s a huge part of the team in a certain sport or if he’s in more of a support role because he’s got the right mind-set. We’ve got a lot of tackles to replace from last year, and he’s going to be a big part of that.”
East, which returns five starters on offense and seven on defense, will look to a pair of inexperienced underclassmen — junior Jared Grams and sophomore Jacob Eggert — to take over behind center. The Cougars’ strength offensively will be up front where three starters return, including all-district senior tackle Jordan Merseth, who his receiving looks from a number of colleges. Senior Ian Smetana and junior Eli Olson are the other two back.
“We like what we’re seeing on both sides of the ball right now,” Davis said. “We see the potential to be good in all three phases of the game. We’re good up front with three returners who are kind of the heart and soul of our offense. We’re also going to be able to get some play-making out of other parts of our team.
“Offensively, we have to be able to put teams in conflict. We run an offense designed to force you into some bad situations on defense with our option game, and then we have some play-makers in our passing game. We’ve been kind of looking forward to this for a while. Going back to youth football, we felt this would be a strong year at East.”
Senior Leslie Miller is the Cougars’ top returning rusher with 215 yards while junior Ethan Sundermeyer picked up 161 yards and scored twice. Senior receivers Carter Dahl and Grant Hermer combined for seven catches and 109 yards a year ago while Davis indicated a trio of wideouts — senior Jax Madson, senior Joich Gong and junior Tanner Borchardt — would see plenty of action.
Other returners on defense include senior linebacker Griff Gartzke (34 tackles), senior defensive end/linebacker Jared Miller (29 total, 8 for loss), Hermer (4 interceptions), Dahl (4 interceptions), senior safety Isaac Turner and senior lineman Dalton Dodge.
East opens its season Friday by hosting Kasson-Mantorville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.