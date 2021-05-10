MANKATO — Mankato West relied on its short game and the two-hit pitching of junior right-handers Riley Bersaw and Luke Johnson to upend Waconia 10-2 Monday in nonconference baseball game at ISG Field.
A trio of Scarlets — junior right fielder Zander Dittbenner, junior shortstop Louis Magers and senior third baseman Ethan Fox — collected two hits apiece as the Scarlets improved to 11-1 on the season. West banged out a total of 11 hits — including bunt singles from Dittbenner and Ryan Haley — and ended up leaving nine runners on base.
“Mondays are always a little weird in high school sports, and Riley did a good job of settling in,” West coach Sam Stier said. “He fell behind in the count to the first few hitters and then started attacking the zone. His third and fourth innings were very, very good.
“Luke did the same thing he did for us last week against Mayo and that was pound the zone and find outs. He made them hit the ball, and that’s what has made our entire pitching staff effective. We like to play a little bit of everything, and the short game is something we’re trying to slowly develop. If we can pick them apart and get free runs, we will. ...We’ll take all the free bases and runs we can take.”
Waconia (6-5) tallied a run in each of the first two frames before Bersaw kept things scoreless until the fifth, when he turned things over to Johnson. Bersaw allowed two runs on two hits while striking out seven and walking three. Johnson issued two walks and struck out two over the final three innings.
“I just had to start pounding the zone and get back into it,” Bersaw said. “It’s all about rhythm, and I just did better with getting into the flow of the game. I’ve got the the guys behind me to make plays so I just leaned on them.
“They weren’t all strikes, but they were chasing a lot so I pitched around that. Our pitching staff is awesome. We have a lot of guys who can come into any situation and we can trust. I really like the mentality we come into every game with. We never get too high or too low. We come to play every night.”
West scored twice in the bottom of the first when senior center fielder Max Goertzen bounced a single up the middle and advanced to third base on Dittbenner’s run-and-bunt base hit. After Goertzen scored on a passed ball, senior catcher Jacob Maes laced a run-scoring single.
Magers dropped an RBI double down the left-field line two innings later, and Maes droved in another run with a sacrifice fly.
West then erupted for four runs in the fourth behind RBI singles from Dittbenner and Magers, along with a base hit by Fox.
“We’re pretty confident in our bats usually, and we just relaxed up there to have some good at-bats,” Magers said. “Everyone takes good at-bats; there’s just not an easy out in our lineup. Everyone can drive it when they need to. I was just going up there trying to gap to gap and go wherever the pitch is.”
West plays a Big Nine Conference game Thursday at Albert Lea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.