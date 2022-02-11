MANKATO — Most of Friday’s Big Nine Conference wrestling dual between Mankato East and West went according to script.
The Scarlets opened a large gap early, building a 21-point lead after seven bouts.
And then, as expected, the Cougars came back, winning five straight matches to go on top 31-27.
West regrouped in the final two weights, getting a pin from Josh Allen in 2:22 at 220 pounds and then a 9-3 decision from Gannon Rosenfeld at heavyweight to pull out the 36-31 victory at the East gym.
“We kind of expected it would go down that way,” Allen said. “We were telling the guys all week that if we could keep it close, me and Gannon would bring it home.”
Allen’s fall gave the Scarlets a 33-31 lead. East sent Wyatt Rodriguez out to the mat for the finale. Rodriguez weighed in at 283.5 pounds. Rosenfeld weighed in at 218.5, but the differential didn’t seem to matter much.
Rosenfeld earned nearfall points two different times to deliver both his individual win and the team victory. It was just his second match of the season as he missed most of the campaign due to a wrist injury suffered in football.
“It still hurts, I just got the cast off last week,” he said. “I just have to work through it and then rest it after the season.”
Despite not wrestling most of the year, Rosenfeld is still ranked third in the state at heavyweight.
“I was trying to work on my conditioning a little bit tonight,” he said. “I’ve had two forfeits since I’ve been back. That doesn’t help.”
West’s biggest win in the early going came from Caden Truebenbach at 126. He took on seventh-grader Bennett Blom and delivered a pin in 2:55.
East’s comeback in the middle-to-upper weights was highlighted by Brian Thilges at 170 and Brady Hoffner at 182. Thilges pinned Lander McMichael in 1:22, and Hoffner stuck A.J. Enrico in 2:37.
“That’s kind of been our playbook this year,” East coach Jon Dierks said. “We give up some points down below where we’re so young, but then from 152 on up we’re pretty tough. We just didn’t have enough tonight.”
East (10-15) and West (6-11) begin section team competition on Thursday. The seeds will be hammered out Monday at Watertown.
NOTES: West will be without standout wrestler Damien Riewe the rest of the way. Class AA’s second-ranked 160-pounder tore a ligament in his thumb during practice and is done for the season.
