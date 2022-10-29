MANKATO — The young Mankato West football team has passed every test during the regular season, going 8-0 and earning the top seed in Section 2AAAAA.
But playoff football is a little different.
"There were a lot of nerves," senior linebacker Carter Mihm said. "But nerves are good. It shows that you're excited and ready to go."
West dominated the first half and defeated Chaska 31-6 in the Section 2AAAAA semifinals Saturday at Todnem Field. It was the 28th consecutive victory for the Scarlets, who have won the last 18 home games.
"We played well," Werst coach J.J. Helget said. "We didn't take advantage of some opportunities at the beginning of the game, and that's on me. We need to get better down (near the goal line), but the kids responded and made some big plays."
The Scarlets got stuffed on fourth down inside the 10 on their first possession, but got the ball back on a short field. Bart McAninch scored on a 2-yard run, and Alex Akim kicked the PAT for a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.
West's Noah Femrite kicked a 40-yard field midway through the second quarter to make it 10-0.
Chaska tried a fourth-down play near midfield with 1:04 to go in the half, but the Scarlets held and added points. The five-play, 53-yard drive took 1:01 and ended with McAninch's 16-yard pass to Ethan Johnston for a 17-0 advantage.
"That was a game-changer," Helget said. "We got the big stop on fourth down, and they played a little soft so we took advantage. I told Bart he was going to have to make one throw into the end zone. He put the ball in a great spot, and Ethan made a great catch."
West scored on its first drive of the second half, with Damian Riewe running in from 9 yards for a 24-0 lead.
Chaska scored its touchdown with 8:16 to play in the fourth quarter.
West added on a 5-yard touchdown pass from McAninch to Dylan Williams with 3:29 to play for the final score.
"This was a ton of fun," said Mihm, who made a second-half interception. "The boys have put in so much work in the summer to get ready for these games. This is why we go to the weight room three days a week in the summer."
McAninch passed for 199 yards and rushed for 64 yards, and Riewe rushed for 68 yards and averaged 8.5 yards per carry.
The defense held Chaska to 152 yards, with 117 yards in the second half.
The whole game is based on defense," Mihm said. "If we shut them down, the offense gets going and everybody gets excited. It makes the game a lot easier."
West (9-0) hosts the section championship game against Chanhassen at 7 p.m. Friday. Chanhassen defeated Waconia 17-13 on Saturday.
"We're very excited to keep this going," Mihm said. "Everyone dreams of these games, and we need to keep fighting, hopefully for a while now."
