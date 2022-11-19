MANKATO — Minnesota State used a strong third quarter quarter to defeat Wayne State 26-9 in an NCAA playoff game Saturday at chilly Blakeslee Stadium.
The Mavericks (10-2) have won six straight games, with the last loss coming at Wayne State, 41-33 on Oct. 8. Minnesota State is now 12-6 in NCAA games at Blakeslee Stadium.
After a scoreless first quarter, Wayne State got on the board early in the second, kicking a 36-yard field goal.
The Mavericks took advantage of a fumble, caused by Somon Anderson, to get the tying field goal, with Damian Chowaniec making a 23-yarder into the wind with 35 seconds left in the first half.
Wayne State had another turnover to start the third quarter, snapping the ball over the head of the quarterback, who recovered in the end zone for a safety. A short kick, into the wind, allowed the Mavericks to drive 37 yards on the ensuing possession, scoring on Tony Anger's 5-yard run for a 12-3 lead.
The third-quarter continued as Anger scored on a 1-yard run on fourth down, making it 19-3.
The Mavericks opened the fourth quarter with Hayden Ekern's 9-yard touchdown run and a 26-3 advantage.
The Mavericks' season will continue Saturday, with the opponent and site to be determined.
