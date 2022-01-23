The coaching staff of the Minnesota State women's hockey team stole the show with their purple and black flannel plaid jackets at Hockey Day Minnesota 2019 in Bemidji.
The encore may not have been quite as flashy, but the fresh Maverick-colored coats coach John Harrington and his assistants wore in their Hockey Day Minnesota game Sunday didn't disappoint.
MSU associate head coach Jeff Giesen said assistant coach Shari Dickerman led the search for the staff's Hockey Day attire, and that it had been going on since their 2019 game.
"We found those online, and we thought they'd pop pretty good with our gold jerseys," said Giesen. "It was warm enough the first two periods — they were pretty thin. They weren't much better than the flannels."
The Mavericks' play was as good as their style Sunday afternoon, as they got a 3-1 WCHA victory over St. Thomas at Blakeslee Stadium. MSU won Game 1 of the series 4-1 Friday in St. Paul.
"We knew whatever they wore, it was going to be unique," MSU forward Brittyn Fleming said with a laugh.
After two days of Hockey Day participants fighting through snow, there wasn't any of it during MSU's game Sunday.
It was plenty cold, with temperatures in the single digits, but the ice was great, a welcomed site for those involved.
"I'm glad it was a more normal ice sheet. I watched the (MSU men's game) game for a little bit (yesterday) and I feel like you couldn't even see the puck," Fleming said.
Added Giesen: "I think we're happy with the way it was. Wish the sun would've stayed out for one more period. It definitely got colder in the third."
Madison Mashuga got MSU on the board at 9:50 of the first, but St. Thomas tied the score with just 28 seconds remaining in the period to take back some momentum.
MSU controlled play for much of the second, finally breaking through when Fleming fired home a wrist shot after receiving a perfect back-door feed from Kelsey King.
The goal was Fleming's 99th career point. The fifth-year senior leads MSU this season with a career-high 31 points in 25 games.
"She's just been a true Maverick the last five years," Giesen said. "Her senior year and then this year, she's played some unbelievable hockey. She's our leader ... deserves to get those points. Hoping we can get that 100th for her here pretty quick."
MSU continued its strong play in the third, and eventually secured the victory when King scored an empty-net goal at 19:03.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 35-21. Calla Frank made 20 saves to get her 10th win of the season.
MSU has now won three straight games, including the sweep of St. Thomas and its overtime victory over Minnesota on Jan. 15.
The schedule is going to get tough down the stretch, with ranked Minnesota-Duluth, Ohio State and Wisconsin on the docket over the next three weekends, respectively.
"I think we're playing good team defense. We're not giving up a lot of opportunities, even against Minnesota," Giesen said. "We've got a lot of people chipping in."
The Mavericks (12-11-1, 8-11-1 in WCHA) play Friday and Saturday at Duluth.
