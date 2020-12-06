MANKATO — Mankato East/Loyola defeated Mankato West for the first time in at least 35 years, while West ended up winning another section championship.
In this virtual, and highly successful, season of girls swimming and diving, 11 athletes from East/Loyola and West were named to the all-city team.
East/Loyola senior Eve Anderson was a consistent point winner in many events, specializing in the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle while mixing in some relays. Through the section meet, she finished first in the 400 freestyle relay, second in the 500 freestyle, fourth in the 200 freestyle and eighth in the 200 medley relay.
East/Loyola senior Grace Busch, signed with Southwest Minnesota State this week, is a four-year letterwinner and three-time all-conference selection. Through sections, she finished first in the 400 freestyle relay, fourth in the 200 IM and seventh in the 100 butterfly.
East/Loyola senior Maddie Hogue broke the program’s 100 backstroke record this season, her fifth individual team record. Through sections, Hogue finished first in the 400 freestyle relay, second in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay and fourth in the 50 freestyle.
East/Loyola senior Kaylee Sivertsen ended up in the top 20 in program history for her events. Through the section meet, she finished first in the 100 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay, second in the 200 freestyle relay and third in the 200 freestyle.
East/Loyola sophomore Marah Dauk is a first-time all-city selection as a diver. At the section meet, she finished in eighth place.
East/Loyola sophomore Jayne Satre is a first-time all-city selection, specializing in the distance freestyles. Through sections, she finished in fifth in the 500 freestyle, seventh in the 200 freestyle and eighth in the 200 medley relay.
East/Loyola freshman Avery Schuh is a two-time all-city selection and was also a member of the record-setting 200 freestyle relay. Through sections, she finished second in the 200 freestyle relay, eighth in the 100 freestyle and 200 medley relay and ninth in the 50 freestyle.
West junior Sophia Leonard, one of the captains, specialized in the butterfly and backstroke, earning all-conference honors. At the section meet, she placed second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 100 butterfly, and her time would have qualified for the state meet in both events. She also swam on the first-place 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay, which also would have qualified for the state meet.
West junior Annika Younge competed in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke and received all-conference accolades. She placed sixth in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 backstroke at the section meet. She also competed on the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
Freshman Olivia Leonard was West’s top point-scorer this season, earning all-conference honors and the Section 1A Swimmer of the Year award. She specialized in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke and was a four-event winner, with times that would have qualified for the state meet in the 200 IM, 100 breaststroke, 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
West freshman Lucy Vogt competed in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, earning all-conference honors. At the section meet, she took second in the 50 freestyle and would have qualified for the state meet. She also took fourth in the 100 freestyle and anchored the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.
