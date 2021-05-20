EDMOND, OKLA. — Kylie Sullivan's two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning provided the only offense in Minnesota State's 2-0 victory over Central Oklahoma at the NCAA II Central Region softball tournament Thursday.
Mackenzie Ward pitched a four-hitter with three walks and seven strikeouts. Ward did not allow a hit through five innings, but after two singles and a walk in the sixth, she got a strikeout to end the bases-loaded jam. She stranded runners on second and third in the seventh with a pair of strikeouts.
The Mavericks had just four hits, including Madi Newman's double ahead of Sullivan's home run, her second of the season.
The Mavericks (39-8) face top-seeded Augustana at noon Friday in the winner's bracket final.
