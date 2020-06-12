On Monday, Kory Kettner took a minute to reflect on the last few months as he got ready to lead a basketball practice.
“I’m pretty sure I was more excited to be there than the kids were,” said Kettner, the director of the Minnesota Rise basketball club. “It never felt so good to be back in the gym.”
Minnesota Rise and other basketball clubs in Minnesota were allowed to resume workouts this week, with restrictions. It’s been almost three months since basketball, as a team sport, was shut down by executive order to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Basketball was given the green light, along with other team sports, to resume workouts in small groups where social distancing and proper sanitation can be prioritized. There is no contact or competition allowed at this point.
“It’s been a real rollercoaster for everybody,” Kettner said, leading a small group of young players through skills training at Mount Olive earlier this week. “With youth sports, it just didn’t seem realistic for a long time that we were going to be able to do anything.”
The tournament schedule for girls in fourth to seventh grades and boys in fourth to eighth grades has already been cancelled for this summer, but Kettner is hoping that the older kids may still find some tournaments. To fill the void, Kettner is having skills camps for all of the players through July.
There were supposed to be around 200 players on 19 teams, boys and girls, in the Minnesota Rise club this summer, but that number has dropped to 129 as some dropped out. Kettner said there are tournaments available in other states, but for now, taking youth teams out of state is prohibited.
“Until something changes, we’re not going,” Kettner said.
Lakesha Carter, who will be a senior at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, took part in Minnesota Rise’s skills camps this week. She’d been shooting at a neighborhood court, but it’s not the same.
“It’s been really nice to get back in the gym,” she said. “I’m hoping that Minnesota opens up and we can start to have (team) practices. Maybe we can still find some tournaments (this summer).”
Ky Harrison knows this is an important offseason, heading into his senior season at Minnesota Valley Lutheran.
“It seems like I’ve always had some type of injury every offseason, and I couldn’t put in the work,” Harrison said. “Now, I’m healthy and ready to go.”
Harrison has been getting his shots at an outdoor basket at his grandparents’ house, but it was nice to get back on the court with future teammates.
“I was getting kind of bored doing the same things over and over,” he said. “You remember how much you like basketball.”
Pierre Ellis is the director of the Minnesota Nice basketball club. He has also started workouts for teams of boys and girls, ages 13 through 17, and is hoping that he can increase the intensity of practices by next week.
He’s also optimistic that tournaments can resume in July and August.
