The coronavirus ended the high-school basketball season.
It remains to be seen if summer basketball is also affected by COVID-19.
“We’re all holding out hope,” said Kory Kettner, director of the Minnesota Rise basketball club. “We’re kind of at the mercy of whatever the governor decides. We’re trying to be flexible and move things around, but unless something changes, it doesn’t look very good.”
Summer-league basketball is a time for improving skills, having fun with friends and building chemistry with future teammates. It’s also a conditioning program for young athletes to prepare for upcoming seasons, in basketball and other sports.
For Kettner, he has about 20 teams, with about 200 athletes, boys and girls, in grades 4-11, ready for a summer of instruction and competition. He was able to conduct a week of practice for some of the younger players before the shutdown.
The first tournaments were scheduled to start in early April, with many tournaments in May. On Tuesday, all AAU girls basketball events have been cancelled or postponed through May 10. The AAU state championship series is scheduled to be held in August, with exact dates to be announced.
Kettner said the younger players would be most affected if tournaments are postponed or rescheduled.
On Tuesday, Kettner had a Zoom meeting with his 17U boys team to try to get them some information. He also has a workout plan that he’s distributed to the athletes, who will need work on their games a little more than other summers.
“This is such an important year for those kids,” Kettner said. “There’s no time for a pity party. They need to be ready to go if we crank this up.”
Pierre Ellis, who oversees 8 to 12 teams with about 100 boys and girls as the director of the Minnesota Nice basketball club, said tournaments were scheduled for late April and early May, but those are likely to get canceled or pushed back into late summer.
“I’m hoping and preparing that things will open at the end of May so we can have June and July,” Ellis said. “Every summer is so important, no matter what level of play. The kids get right back into basketball, and they can work on things to get better and have some fun.
“If we get two months, instead of six, that would be important. I think more kids are finding more passion for basketball, and now they realize how much they miss it.”
The Coaches vs. Cancer Impact Summer League for girls basketball is scheduled to begin June 10. The league usually features 12 to 14 teams, approximately 125 athletes, playing doubleheaders one night each week of June and July at St. Clair or Lake Crystal.
“The teams have talked about wanting to come back,” league organizer Rick Jeddeloh said. “I’ve told them to wait until the first week of May, and we’ll see what it looks like.”
There is a possibility that the league will have a full seven-week schedule, or there could be a shortened version, perhaps only in July.
“I’ve had some emails from coaches that want to play, if they can be around the athletes by then,” Jeddeloh said. “In basketball, there’s always going to be contact and sweat so I don’t know if it’s a good fit or not. I think we’re going to have to figure out a new normal, but sports is tough.”
The annual summer league for boys basketball, hosted by Bethany Lutheran, is scheduled for June 12, June 26 and June 30. But the shutdown, as well as the coaching change in the men’s basketball program, could affect those dates.
Bethany athletic director Don Westphal said that he hopes a decision on summer league’s status will be made soon.
“It’s one of those things we we’re always going to err on the side of the health of the players, as well as the coaches and officials,” Westphal said. “Hopefully, we’ll make a decision in a week or two so that people can plan appropriately.”
Pacesetter is a state organization that holds summer basketball tournament statewide for younger players. Pacesetter has already canceled some events, including one in Redwood Falls and another in Mankato, but has a plan to hold tournaments in June at St. Cloud and Maple Grove, if possible.
There are a couple tournaments hosted by Breakdown, another statewide basketball association, in Mankato for older boys and girls, scheduled for June 14 and July 29.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.