MANKATO — Walk-off homer, home-run derby hero, All-Star selection ... it's been quite a summer for Matt Higgins, who's also become a fan favorite at ISG Field.
On Friday, the Mankato MoonDogs outfielder added the Northwoods League's Most Valuable Player award, as voted by the league's coaches and members of the media.
"I didn't really believe it at first," he said. "(Teammate) Carson Yates told me, and I thought `no way.'
"But then I looked on Twitter and saw it. It's an unreal feeling. It's an incredible honor."
Higgins shares the MVP award with Fond du Lac infielder Chandler Simpson.
Through Thursday's games, Higgins was batting .335 with 19 doubles, five home runs and 50 RBIs, which ranks third in the Northwoods League. He's also scored 42 runs.
"I think I was well-prepared, after playing two years in the league," Higgins said. "I understand how to better take care of my body, and I think I've done a good job of staying consistent."
The left-handed hitter from Bellarmine University was also selected to play in the Northwoods League All-Star game and led the Great Plains team to a victory in the home-run derby by hitting the final homer.
He's played in 61 of 66 games, which is important as the roster dwindles toward the end of the season.
"No one is more deserving than Higgy," MoonDogs manager Matt Wollenzin said. "He's an unbelievable hitter who can do a lot of things. He has a great approach at the plate.
"He competes every day. I had to play him more than I wanted to, but he wants to be out there every day."
Higgins is the fourth MoonDogs player to receive the MVP award, joining Carlos Ramirez (2008), Shaun Cooper (2011) and Jake Shepski (2016).
Traverse City’s Cam Schuelke was named pitcher of the year. David Bellamy from St. Cloud was named the manager of the year, and Brandon Vial from St. Cloud won the coach of the year award.
Higgins was also named to the Northwoods League postseason All-Star team.
Blake Reilly and Vince Reilly also were chosen for the postseason All-Star team.
Blake Reilly, an midseason All-Star, is a starting pitcher, going 2-1 with a 1.27 earned-run average. He struck out 39 and walked 16 in 49 2/3 innings, and opponents batted .194.
Vince Reilly, Blake's twin brother, is the MoonDogs closer. He is 3-0 with eight saves and a 0.41 ERA, with 26 strikeouts and 10 walks in 22 innings. Opponents are batting .178.
The MoonDogs (43-23, 19-14 in second half) host the final regular-season game at 6:35 p.m. Saturday against Rochester. The MoonDogs begin a best-of-three playoff series against St. Cloud at 5:05 p.m. Sunday at ISG Field.
"Hopefully, we can cap this season off with a championship," Higgins said. "That would be perfect."
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.