Doug Homan played baseball until he was 16 years old, but when he didn’t make the high-school team the next season, he turned to slowpitch softball.
Forty years later, he’s ready to start another season, which has already been pushed back a month, hoping to hear an announcement soon that summer rec leagues for all sports will be allowed as part of a societal reopening from the COVID-19 shutdown.
“It’s frustrating, but we have to make sure it’s safe for everybody,” said Homan, 56, a softball Hall of Famer who might play four nights per week. “As you get older, you wonder it this might be the last chance to do this.”
Phil Tostenson, the Caswell Sports Director, said that about 80 slowpitch softball teams and 50 sand volleyball teams, accounting for more than 1,000 players, were scheduled to begin league play in the first week of May, but that has been pushed back to June 1.
The entry deadline for summer softball and volleyball has also been pushed back to May 1, and registration can be made on Caswell’s website, www.caswellsports.com. Tostenson said that there have been five or six teams that have told him they didn’t want to play this summer because of health issues.
“I still get a lot of messages asking if we’re still going to have leagues,” Tostenson said. “Sponsors are closed, and people are concerned about the coronavirus. But most people are saying that if it’s safe to play, we’d like to play.”
Tostenson said schedules could be played later in the summer, with doubleheaders slated when necessary.
“(Rec sports) are part of people’s summers,” Tostenson said. “If we can’t play all summer, hopefully, there would be an opportunity to play part of it. People just want to play.”
Seth Hoscheit, recreation director for Community Education & Recreation, said registrations are down a bit for their summer activities. He said the youth T-ball program, which serves 80-90 kids, is scheduled to start in early May, which looks questionable.
In June, he said there are programs for tennis, golf, pickle ball and track and field, as well as other outdoor activities, that are still being offered.
“People have been very understanding,” he said. “I don’t know if people don’t want to spend on things they don’t have to right now, but I think they will be more interested once we receive the word and can start promoting our programs.”
Since Community Education & Recreation is operated by Mankato Area Public Schools, he’s waiting to see what happens to the rest of the school year before adjusting any programs. When it becomes safe to operate the programs, perhaps with social-distance and size restrictions, he thinks people will be very interested in taking part in the community activities.
“We’re still encouraging people to sign up,” Hoscheit said. “We don’t know how many spots will be available, if we have to restrict the size of groups at some point.”
Homan is ready to go as soon as the outfields dry and the infields are smoothed.
He plays softball in a Monday church league, a Tuesday co-ed league with his daughter Katie, a Wednesday over-50 league with friends who are just as interested in the after-game activities, and a Thursday father-son team with Jacob.
He’s already been playing catch with his son, taking daily swings with the bat and walking to improve his conditioning. His first games were supposed to start in two weeks.
“I’ve been playing softball ever since I was 16,” Homan said. “Softball is my summer. It’s all about playing with your buddies.”
