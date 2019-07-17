On a court inside the New Ulm Recreation Center earlier this week, Ryan Hulke encouraged six young basketball players as they went through an hour of ball-handling and shooting drills. It’s a little less intense than a high-school practice, but he also makes sure he gets his point across.
“This is about the right number (of players),” Hulke said, keeping an eye on both ends of the court, timing the drill and looking for flaws in technique. “This allows me to give them the one-on-one attention they need at this age.”
Hulke, 37, was the girls basketball coach at Sleepy Eye for eight years, compiling a 152-78 record and three state-tournament appearances, finishing second in Class A in 2018. But he resigned in late March so that he could watch his son Easton, who will be a junior at Byron, play for the next two seasons.
“I want to be a spectator,” he said. “I saw him play, six, seven games last season. I want to see him play 26, 27 games this season.”
However, just because he won’t be a head coach for at least the next two years, Hulke, a two-sport high-school standout at Nicollet who went on to play two seasons of basketball at Minnesota State, has found a way to stay in the game.
He’s the co-director of the Minnesota Rise, helping founder Kory Kettner grow that basketball club.
“I go to the practices, and I support all the teams,” Hulke said. “Kory has worked more with the boys teams so I work more with the girls teams.
“I try to get the word out about Rise basketball through Twitter or social media, just let everyone know we’re here. I want to help keep basketball in southern Minnesota up to the level of the rest of the state.”
Hulke is also giving private workouts. He holds weekly sessions in New Ulm and Sleepy Eye, and he’s also done some work with players from Nicollet and Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s.
“As a coach, you’re so focused on game strategy and opponents November through March,” Hulke said. “You don’t get the time to work on fundamentals. That’s the thing I like working on with these kids.”
Jake Kettner, who played at Minnesota Valley Lutheran, will attend Sioux Falls this season, and he’s been working with Hulke once a week for the last month so that he’s ready to compete at the next level when workouts begin in a couple months.
“It’s been really good,” Kettner said. “He knows me better than if I were working with another trainer. What he’s teaching really translates to my game.
“He’s not going to let you slack off. He makes sure you’re working hard, but he also can joke around with you and make it fun.”
Hulke, who lives in Nicollet and works at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center, isn’t sure where his future is in coaching.
“For the next two years, he wants to be a spectator dad, but he wouldn’t mind filling a part-time role with some school’s program, allowing him the flexibility to hop in the car a few nights each week for basketball road trips to southeastern Minnesota. Maybe, after his son is done playing, he’ll try to be a head coach again, getting strongly invested in a program as he was at Sleepy Eye.
“People have told me that while I was at Sleepy Eye, I raised the level of basketball for everyone,” Hulke said. “I don’t know about that. All I ever tried to do was make Sleepy Eye better, and I think that made everyone else work harder to keep up.
“My biggest thing is that I want to help kids get an opportunity to play college basketball, if that’s what they want to do, because it takes a lot of work.”
