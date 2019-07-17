Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Warm and humid. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.