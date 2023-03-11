Minnesota State freshman forward Simon Tassy had been taking some good-natured flack.
The reigning British Columbia Hockey League MVP, who scored 43 goals in 63 games in juniors last season, was 10 games into his college career without a goal.
He was denied on a penalty shot a few weeks back, on an opportunity he used to try to deke to his backhand.
“Everyone was on me to just shoot the puck,” Tassy said with a laugh. “I hear probably 10, 15 times everyday, ‘just shoot the puck, quit deking.’”
Tassy got a breakaway last Friday against Lake Superior State and took that advice to heart. He picked a corner for his first collegiate goal, and won’t have to hear anything more about defensemen Jake Livingstone and Steven Bellini converting on breakaways in recent weeks.
“When I got my chance, I was like ‘there’s no way I’m not shooting it,’ Tassy said. “It was pretty fun finally getting it done.”
The goal means even more because Tassy wasn’t supposed to have a chance to score any of them in 2022-23.
He suffered a torn ACL in a BCHL playoff game last spring, and coming out of his June surgery, the odds of playing this season were bleak. The typical recovery time after the surgery is 9-12 months, so time wasn’t on his side.
“It was my best year ever playing hockey. I had so much fun,” Tassy said. “I was on top of the world, and the next day I was on crutches and couldn’t move.”
Although a medical redshirt was an option, Tassy was prepared to do everything in his power to beat the timeline and return this season.
About two weeks after his surgery, he joined the Mavericks for their summer workouts in Mankato, even though he couldn’t participate. He wanted to get to know the team, and felt it was the best environment to attack his rehab.
There were days in the fall where his knee hurt, but Tassy kept beating timelines, always needing to be held back because the rehab was going so well.
When Tassy returned to Mankato from the holiday break, he was cleared. He made his MSU debut Jan. 20 against Lake Superior State.
“He’s a true pro,” MSU associate head coach Todd Knott said. “The way he trains, the way he attacked the rehab, the way he treats his body — it’s allowed him to have some early success.”
Goal-scoring is Tassy’s calling card. As a freshman, he may already shoot the puck as well as anyone on the team.
However, he was making an impact even when he wasn’t scoring. Knott said Tassy led the Mavericks in finished checks his first game back from the surgery and there have been some highlight-reel assists.
At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Tassy has a size advantage in a lot of matchups.
“He can physically impact the game,” Knott said. “When he’s moving, finishing checks, that’s a big body.”
Tassy admitted that there are still some days his knee hurts, but he doesn’t notice it on the ice. He’s playing with a knee brace, so between that and having a new ligament, there’s just a different feel.
Conditioning-wise, he feels he’s at nearly 100% and the timing couldn’t be better.
MSU’s biggest games of the season will be played over the next few weeks, and Tassy hopes more goals and big hits are coming.
“It’s a lot different than juniors, it’s not like playing a seven-game series,” Tassy said. “We win or go home.”
The Mavericks (23-12-2) will host Ferris State in the CCHA semifinals at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Groll update
MSU coach Mike Hastings said forward Josh Groll will not be available Saturday. Groll left last Saturday’s game against Lake Superior State early due to injury.
