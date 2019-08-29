MONTGOMERY — The Tri-City United football team doesn’t have much varsity experience, depth is an issue, and the early-season schedule is pretty tough.
But veteran coach Ken Helland likes what he’s seen in the first few days of fall practice.
“We have a lot of kids who have put in the time and been in the program for two or three years,” said Helland, entering his 40th season of coaching. “But there’s nothing to replace game experience. The first couple of games will be tough, but hopefully, we’ll get better as we go along.”
The Titans open the season against Waseca and Marshall, traditionally two of the top teams in the area. Helland said there are only 63 players on the team, with just eight seniors, the lowest total in the nine years TCU has been a school.
Helland said the offense needs to run the ball better, and that takes a strong offensive line.
Senior Jose Reyes is the only returning starter, and he’ll move from guard to tackle.
Other potential starters are Jack Paggen at center, Ryan Smith and Rafael Lopez at guards and Kieran Fisher at tackle.
“I think our line is going to take some time to develop,” Helland said. “I think we’ll be stronger in run-blocking because we have short, stocky guys.
“Last year, we had too many short drives and put our defense in tough situations. We’d really like to improve out time of possession.”
Senior Adam Frederickson takes over at quarterback.
“He really came on at the end of last season,” Helland said. “He’s a capable runner, and he throws the ball well. He just didn’t get much of an opportunity last year.”
The running back corps includes Mason O’Malley, Brandon Balma, Kayden Factor and Riece Narum. O’Malley has the most experience, having rushed for just 16 yards last season.
The receivers are Mateo Alonso, Zach Wendorf and Riley O’Malley.
“I want to make sure all the kids are comfortable,” Alonso said. “Being close as a team brings out the best in people. Everybody can do their part and help the team.”
Defensively, the Titans allowed 27.2 points per game, though Helland said the inconsistent offense too often put the defense in tough positions.
Middle linebacker Mason O’Malley leads the defense, making 74 tackles, with four tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries last season.
Outside linebackers will be Factor, Balma, Paggen, Narum and Gabe Robinson.
Wendorf and Riley O’Malley will start at defensive end, with Reyes set at one tackle.
Alonson and Fredrickson will start at cornerback, with Matthew Rabenberg and Aiden Blaschko at safety.
“I think defense will be our strength,” Alonso said. “I think communication is our best part. We’re all pretty talkative and all bring something special to the team.
“Our mentality is that everyone is underdogging us because we don’t have a lot of seniors. But our junior class is pretty big, and when we come together, we’ll have a pretty good team.”
