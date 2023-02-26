MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran's team togetherness was on full display Sunday afternoon at the Sports & Fitness Center as the Vikings won the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament championship with a 93-75 win over Wisconsin-Superior.
Bethany, which still features 24 players on its roster after opening the season with 25, turned a pair of strong defensive stretches into break-it-open spurts in gaining a berth in next weekend's Division III national tournament.
"Over half of that group was new, and they didn't even know each others names," third-year Bethany coach Pat Garvin said. "They really stuck together and this is just as much about the 24th guy on the bench's championship as it was MVP Drew Sagedahl's. Everyone on this team bought into their roles and reaped the reward.
"Our defense fueled our offense, and that was the difference. We used our depth today and wore them out. We were able to play at an up-tempo pace because of our depth and we've done that all year."
Superior (17-10) took a 15-11 lead five minutes into the contest when Reid Johnson drained a right-wing 3-pointer.
However, the Vikings (23-4) went on a 16-6 surge that ended when senior guard Aleck Sharma fired in a left-side 3-pointer at the 9:55 mark. Sharma came off the bench to put through 14 points, connecting on all of five of his shots, including four from beyond the arc.
"We trust each other," Sharma said. "Coach always tells us to go out there and be us. Play good defense and let the offense take care of itself. I know my minutes aren't as much as they used to be, but I tell myself to be ready to go in there and shoot.
"We got locked in and got up by 10 points by getting three or four stops in a row and then pushing it on offense. We've got a lot of guys who can play and this win means everything because today could have been my last game."
After the Yellowjackets trimmed the deficit to 38-36 on a free-throw line jumper by Josef Fahrenholtz, Bethany expanded the margin to 45-36 at halftime on senior center Hunter Nielsen's dunk, junior forward Mason Ackley's driving hoop and senior guard Justin Schrupp's left-side 3-pointer. Nielsen ended up with 10 points and five rebounds, while Ackley chipped in six points and a team-best 14 boards.
Junior guard Xavier Patterson's 8-foot runner, sophomore guard Jax Madson's right-baseline triple and Nielsen's dunk off a Madson dish extended the cushion to 52-36 and the closest the Yellowjackets could get was at 62-56 with 10:45 to go. Madson scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half while Patterson added 10 points and four assists.
"This bunch had a sour taste in their mouths from last year," Madson said. "We were able to put some new pieces in there with transfers. We knew we had a deep group and everyone pushes each other in practice. We were able to get better each day and we have a lot of fun playing the game and our happy for each others success.
"We defended hard today and played with a burst of energy. We come out slow at times, but not today. We knew what the stakes were so we had to lock down defensively. Our offense will always come, defensive is where we win games."
Sophomore forward Riley Ashburn's eight-point flurry late in the game capped his 14-point effort and produced the game's largest lead at 90-68.
"This is a special group," said Sagedahl, who finished with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. "Coach always preaches to stay together and we've done that throughout all the ups and downs this season. If we defend we can be a very tough team. This was a very good all-round team effort, especially Aleck Sharma who brought us a lot of energy. ...Everyone buys into defensive rebounding and running."
Junior guard J'Vaun Walker led the Yellowjackets with 24 points while senior guard Levy Miquel totaled 15 points and seven rebounds.
Bethany connected on 38 of 68 shots for 55.9%, compared to Superior's 31 of 63 for 49.2%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.