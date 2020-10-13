Throughout the summer, Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings considered coronavirus testing to be the key.
If there was going to be any type of normal college hockey season, there had to be a sustainable way to test, something that’s easier said than done for Division ll schools that don’t have massive budgets.
As the Mavericks were supposed to open their season in Duluth over the weekend, that plan still isn’t in place.
But there’s starting to be some big-picture clarity in a situation that continues to change week by week.
“I feel we’re still on a path that’s going in a good direction,” Hastings said. “We’ve got more rubber on the road. We’ve got more data. ... We’re better educated.”
As things currently stand, MSU athletic director Kevin Buisman said both the men’s and women’s hockey teams are conducting what the NCAA refers to as “surveillance testing.”
The testing plan calls for both teams’ inside bubble, which includes players, coaches and staff, to be divided into four groups. One of the groups is tested every two weeks, so everyone involved with both teams is tested about once every eight weeks.
This plan works fine for now, but it almost certainly won’t work once competition begins. While the NCAA hasn’t made a mandate yet, Buisman expects it will require athletes in higher risk sports like hockey, basketball and football to be tested at least three times per week.
That’s a major cost for Division ll and Division lll schools given the current testing landscape. However, Buisman said there are several possibilities on the table that could help schools deal with that cost.
The NCAA is currently exploring partnerships with different testing vendors, a solution that seems like it would be the best-case scenario. It’s also possible less expensive tests could become more readily available, or that the three times per week model that’s being looked at could be guidance rather than a mandate.
“The strategy is test, trace and isolate,” Buisman said. “The more that we can do the testing and then when we have positives, do the contact tracing and isolate those individuals ... the more likely we are to be able to move forward with competition.”
While the testing situation is sorting itself out, Hastings is trying to keep his players as focused as possible. Both Buisman and Hastings feel the WCHA is still several weeks away from releasing an official schedule, but nonconference opportunities are currently being explored.
Hastings said he hopes to play a nonconference home-and-home with Bemidji State on Nov. 19 and 21, but that’s far from official. He’s also exploring possible games with St. Cloud State, Minnesota Duluth and North Dakota, with hopes to get as close to a normal schedule as possible.
So for now, all the team can do is practice, and even that’s still far from normal.
Despite the surveillance testing, the team is still severely limited. Buisman said that if a team has more than eight hours of contact per week, NCAA rules require it must go to weekly testing.
The team currently does four hour-long, on-ice sessions per week, along with four dryland weight training sessions. A small step forward came last week when the team went from two groups to one group in those on-ice sessions, but the nature of the practices didn’t change much.
Hastings said he still hasn’t gotten into power play, penalty kill and other systems, but is instead focusing on “conditioning” and “pace of play.” He’s also holding off on five-on-five and any sort of contact for now.
“We’re giving it to them in pages, and we’re barely through the first couple chapters,” Hastings said. “I don’t want to force feed anything right now.”
Despite that, he remains optimistic about the timeline. Given where he expects the team to be in November, Hastings estimates players would need only two 20-hour practice weeks to be ready to play.
“I think if we get there too soon and you try to maintain that without competition, I think you can lose that competitive edge,” Hastings said.
“You want to peak at the right time.”
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.