As the Minnesota State men’s hockey team travels to Loveland, Colorado, to compete in the NCAA Tournament this weekend, it seems one talking point is the elephant in the room, and for good reason.
MSU is 0-6 in the national tournament in its Division I history.
The commentary comes in all shapes and sizes, with some fans pleading for the Mavericks to finally break through and others remaining skeptical, hoping to avoid another disappointment.
While everyone within MSU’s program is well aware of its record in the NCAA Tournament, the past has nothing to do with how MSU is preparing for this weekend.
The Mavericks’ task is to win a pair of hockey games, not to figure what happened in the first round against Providence in 2019, or Minnesota-Duluth in 2018.
Sunday, we learned what the selection committee thought of MSU when it gave them a No. 2 seed. MSU spent three months dominating a solid WCHA, and the committee seemingly decided one bad game was enough to undo that.
In the short segment MSU got on Sunday’s selection show, ESPN’s analysts mentioned the Mavericks’ past failures in the tournament, which is more than fair.
This time of year, it seems some teams and players desperately want to have a chip on their shoulder.
Will some of the outside doubt give MSU an edge this weekend? It’s certainly possible, as it’s only human to want to prove the naysayers wrong.
However, I don’t get the impression the Mavericks are really looking for bulletin-board material.
In other words, while 0-6 is certainly meaningful, it’s likely a much bigger topic on the outside than it is within the team. After all, four of those losses had absolutely nothing to do with any of the players on this team.
MSU coach Mike Hastings wants his team to enjoy the experience rather than think about the past.
“You’ve got to have some fun in enjoying what this process is. They’ve worked hard to get to this opportunity,” Hastings said. “We just want to do what we’re supposed to do and see where the chips lie ... and you’ve got to enjoy that opportunity. Let it ride.”
About a year ago, COVID-19 swiftly took away MSU’s opportunity to compete in the national tournament, and it cast doubt upon whether or not the Mavericks would get to play a meaningful season this year.
Even now, as MSU arrives in Colorado, it’s still with bated breath. The Mavericks play Quinnipiac this weekend, but you better believe COVID-19 is like a second opponent, just waiting to ruin seasons like it did last year.
That brings perspective.
More than ever, players are just happy to play, and they’ve sacrificed so much to do that.
When your very ability to play the game you love was recently taken away and is currently hanging by a thread, it just doesn’t seem like 0-6, and all that goes with it, would really matter that much.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
