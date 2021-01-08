MANKATO -- Devonte Thedford only has three games in his career at Minnesota State, but already, he's the guy with the ball in his hands, late in a tight game.
"I've been a point guard since my time at (junior college) so I feel good with the ball in my hands," Thedford said. "I feel comfortable because I've put in the work."
Thedford guided the Mavericks over the last three minutes, then made the clinching free throws as Minnesota State defeated No. 14 Augustana 72-67 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball game Friday at Bresnan.
"Any time you beat a top 20 team, you're doing something right," Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. "We're at home, and we're supposed to win these games. We weren't great, and we need to get better, but we're seeing growth, getting better day to day, and that's a positive step."
The Mavericks got on a roll early, with Quincy Anderson's 3-pointer igniting a seven-point run to make it 13-6. But Augustana answered with a 17-4 run over 10 minutes to grab the lead.
Anderson hit another 3-pointer as the Mavericks responded, using a 17-2 run to make it 34-23 at halftime. Anderson finished the half with 13 points, and Brady Williams had six points and five rebounds off the bench.
The Mavericks shot 45.2% in the first half but held Augustana to 25.0% and outrebounded the Vikings by five.
"We knew they were coming at us," said Thedford, who played on the national championship team at Kirkwood Community College. "Augustana is a great team. Coach kept telling us that they were going to make runs, and we were going to make runs, too. You just can't get too high or too low so you can withstand those runs."
Augustana made an early run in the second half to pull within 40-35, but Williams and Landon Wolfe hit 3-pointers to keep the lead at 48-39 at the 11-minute mark.
The Vikings came back to tie the game at 65 in the final minute, but Anderson nailed a 3-pointer with 35 seconds to play. Malik Willingham and Thedford each made two free throws in the final seconds to finish at 72-67.
"It's nice to have a steady point guard that can give you a good chance to win a tight game," Margenthaler said.
Anderson finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Thedford had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. Ryland Holt had 13 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out.
The Minnesota State bench had 23 points, with Brady Williams leading with nine points and seven rebounds.
"Zach McDermott gave us some great minutes defensively, and he had that three-point play (in the second half) that was big," Margenthaler said. "Brady Williams has shown us what he can do in practice, and he was able to do that tonight. Jamal Nixon gave us great minutes defensively, and Landon Wolfe hit some big 3s. It was a great team win."
The Mavericks shot 40.3%, hitting 8 of 24 from 3-point range. The Mavericks also had a 49-42 rebounding advantage.
The Mavericks (2-1, 1-0 in South Division) and Augustana (2-1, 0-1) play again Saturday at Bresnan Arena, starting at 2 p.m.
"We have to understand that (Augustana) will be a desperate team, just like we were after losing the first game last weekend (against Bemidji State)," Thedford said. "We have to match that intensity and be ready."
NOTES: Freshman guard Noah Hart will have surgery to clean up a cartilage issue in his knee and will miss three to four weeks. Hart played sparingly in the Mavericks' first two games.
