MANKATO — In the world of the COVID-19 pandemic, campus visits are prohibited.
So as Devonte Thedford tried to make the decision where he was going to spend his last two seasons of college basketball, he leaned on friends and coaches to help.
“I know some guys who played there, and they had a lot of good things to say about the facilities, the coaches seem pretty cool,” Thedford said. “Coach Matt (Margenthaler) has a tradition of success, and it’s not too far from home.”
Thedford, a 6-foot-, 170-pound point guard who spent the last two seasons at Kirkwood Community College, made a verbal commitment to Minnesota State this week. He chose the Mavericks over Grand Valley State, University of Indianapolis and Central Missouri State.
“I was looking to get somewhere where my position wasn’t filled because I want the opportunity to play,” he said. “I don’t want anything given to me. I want to get there and produce.”
Thedford attended the same high school, Des Moines (Iowa) Hoover, as Kourtlin Jackson and Kelly Madison, who were both freshmen at Minnesota State in 2011 before leaving the program. Thedford said he also knows Mavericks’ guard Noah Hart, who was redshirted last season.
“It’s difficult to make a decision when you haven’t been able to get on campus,” Thedford said. “I’ve seen photos and videos, but it’s hard to make a decision to go somewhere you’ve never been.”
Thedford, a true point guard, averaged 13.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season, helping Kirkwood to a 24-6 record. He joins a Mavericks’ roster that lacks a point guard.
“I’m a playmaker,” Thedford said. “I can get to the rim; I have a good pull-up game. I want to create for my teammates and definitely get after it on defense.”
The Mavericks have added high-schoolers Mason Muller, Brady Williams and Tyrell Stuttley, as well as junior-college guard Zach McDermott. Junior-college forward Cody Baer has transferred to Minnesota State but will redshirt next season.
