UNION HILL — Town ball has always been something unique to Minnesota. With the state’s 300 teams easily leading the country, it’s likely you know someone who plays or has played.
However, despite the popularity throughout southern Minnesota, it hasn’t seemed to be able to stick in Mankato in recent years.
That’s about to change if Cole Thorson and Jadon Witte have anything to say about it.
Re-enter the Mankato Twins, but not quite in the way you remember them when they were a perennial amateur baseball powerhouse in the late 2000s.
The Twins have returned this summer as part of Minnesota Senior Men’s Amateur Baseball Association. The league requires players to be age 35 or older to play.
“It’s still town ball, but we’re just the ibuprofen league,” John Clobes said. “We’re all just playing for the love of the game and trying not to pull a hamstring in the process.”
The idea of the Twins in their current form had been percolating with Thorson for several years. Thorson, a manager of the team and Mankato native, played with the Le Sueur Legends prior to this season. Over the years he was able to convince other Mankato natives to join the Legends, including his current co-manager Witte.
When the Legends folded after last season, the timing seemed perfect. There were still several players from Mankato on the team who wanted to continue playing, which led to the rebirth of the Twins.
“When we started putting this team together I was excited. There’s a lot of talent in this group,” Witte said.
When it comes to the atmosphere in 35-and-up ball, things do change a bit compared to amateur baseball. Kris Brenke, who played baseball at Mankato Loyola and Bethany Lutheran, explained that things are more laid back. The focus is less on winning and more about enjoying the game and having fun with friends.
“We don’t take our losses or errors home with us,” Brenke said.
Added Witte: “It’s competitive, but guys are having a good time.”
The inaugural season in the MSMABA has been a great one for the Twins on the field. A 10-5 record in the regular season helped them earn the sixth-seed in the Class AA state tournament, the highest level in MSMABA.
The Twins pulled out a 10-7 victory over the Minneapolis Bombers in the first round of the state tournament Saturday at Don Giesen Field in Union Hill, just west of New Prague.
They had 13 hits, highlighted by a Witte three-run homer. Witte and Thorson each had three hits. Nathan Kube got the win on the mound.
“I like our chances,” Clobes said on making a run in the tournament. “We’ve been a fantastic hitting team all season. It’s just about keeping our errors in the field to a minimum.”
The Twins will play at 4 p.m. today against St. Louis Park at the Mini Met in Jordan.
