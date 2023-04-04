MANKATO — Brian Thilges remembers attending wrestling matches at Minnesota State, imagining what it would be like to perform on a college mat.
“So this is like a dream come true to have that opportunity,” Thilges said.
The Mankato East senior announced Monday that he would be attending Minnesota State and competing with the wrestling program. He had considered Sioux Falls and St. John’s, but was interested in staying close to home.
“MSU is such a big part of the community, and I wanted to be part of that,” Thilges said. “I grew up here and wanted to stay here.”
Thilges, who wrested at 182 pounds last season, was 35-10 after going 2-2 at the state tournament.
Thilges, a four-time letterwinner, had 115 wins at East, which ranks 12th in team history, with two trips to the state tournament. He recorded 77 pins, which is sixth at East, with 24 as a senior.
He also had 301 takedowns, which is fifth in team history, and is one of only three East wrestlers to have 100 takedowns in consecutive seasons.
He also played football at East, earning all-district and all-city honors. He was named the Cougars’ Defensive Player of the Year after making 48.5 tackles, including 7 tackles for loss.
“Wrestling is more of my personality,” said Thilges, who plans to study criminal science at Minnesota State. “I think I’m better at that than I am at football so that’s why I chose to stay with wrestling.
“It’s nice to get this off my chest. Now I can set it on cruise control and see where it goes.”
