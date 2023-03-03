MANKATO — Mankato East senior Brian Thilges is motivated by last year’s showing at the state wrestling meet.
Mankato West senior Damian Riewe is motivated by never getting a chance at the state meet last year.
Both are looking forward to competing for a championship at the Class AA wrestling meet, which starts Friday at Xcel Energy Center. The semifinals and championship matches take place Saturday.
“I’ve worked hard all season to be the guy,” Thilges said. “Hopefully, I can go up there and do well.”
Thilges won his first match at the state meet last season but ran into the eventual champion in the second round and finished 2-2. He said he’s in better shape and has better technique than he did a year ago.
He had to win a true-second match at the section meet to qualify for the state tournament, which he said was very special as his teammates celebrated with him.
Thilges (33-8) will face Johnathon Murphy of Big Lake in the opening match of the 182-pound class.
“I want to place (at state), maybe even win the dang thing,” said Thilges, who hopes to wrestle in college next year. “I think I’m in a good spot in the bracket to win some matches.”
Riewe placed fifth as a sophomore but after posting a 30-4 record and being ranked No. 2 in his weight class last season, he suffered a thumb injury and missed the state meet.
“Our section is one of the toughest in the state so to take first place and get back to the (Xcel Energy Center), it’s a great feeling,” Riewe said.
Riewe (30-3) will face Joe Kruse of Totino Grace in the first match at 160 pounds. Riewe has heard from some college wrestling programs and hopes to hear from more if he has a good state meet.
“I need to prove to myself and everyone else that I can do this,” he said. “I need to show that all the hard work from last season, from football season, from this season has been worth it.
“If I wrestle my style, I 100% think I can make it to the finals. Excitement, nerves ... it’s all there, for sure.”
Waseca has three wrestlers in the Class AA field: Christian Rodriguez (170), Payton Garza (195) and Matthew Veroeven (220).
Tri-City United’s Cole Franek (132), Caden O’Malley (182) and Marco Reyes (220) qualified for the state meet. O’Malley finished third last season.
Ty Frederick (182) and Evan Thompson (285) of New Ulm Area will compete at the state meet, as will St. Peter’s Robb Leighton (195).
Class A
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area will have seven wrestlers competing at the state meet: Ryder Antony (106), Carson Othoudt (120), Griffin Gimenez (126), Zach Palmer (132), Ryan Palmer (138), Nick Slater (182) and Justin Slater (220).
St. Clair/Loyola’s Simon Kruse (120) and Jacob Schimek (195) will be competing, as will Brady Murphy (106), Jack Cahill (220) and Keegan Kuball (285) of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Maple River/United South Central’s Wyatt Walters (113), Byron Getchell (152) and Cooper Ochsendorf (182) qualified for the state meet.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Makota Misgen was the runner-up at 285 last season, losing his final match in triple overtime. He’ll be joined at the state meet by teammate Reese Routh (152).
Benito Diaz (120) and Josh Sotelo (126) of Sibley East earned a spot in the state meet.
Blue Earth Area’s Kade Gaydon (160) and Parker Meyers (170) advanced to the state meet. Dalton Wilson (120) and George Doherty (195) of Le Sueur-Henderson made it to the state meet, as did Levi Miest (152) of St. James Area.
Girls tournament
Annabelle Petsinger of NRHEG will be competing at 120, with Natalie Diaz of Sibley East at 132 and Elizabeth Dake of New Ulm at 152. Dake finished second at the state meet last season, and Petsinger took third.
