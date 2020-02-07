The No. 3 Mavericks (24-4-2, 18-3-1 in WCHA) return to Mankato after a week away to take on the No. 15 Wildcats (16-8-4, 14-5-1). It’s a series between two of the WCHA’s top three teams. Minnesota State and Northern Michigan split a series at Marquette, Michigan, on Dec. 13-14 with the Mavericks winning 5-2 and the Wildcats winning 4-1. Since then Minnesota State is 9-2-1 and Northern Michigan is 7-1-2. “This is the type of series you want to be playing at home,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said. “A lot riding on the line. Great test for us.”
Five things to know about the matchup:
1. Injury report: Mavericks captain and leading scorer Marc Michaelis (lower body) is improving, Hastings said. He started skating again this week, but he’s still doubtful for the weekend. The really good news for MSU is that Jake Jaremko, Julian Napravnik and Josh French have been cleared to play. Jaremko (upper body) has missed six straight games, while Napravnik left Saturday’s game at Alaska Anchorage after a nasty-looking knee-to-knee hit and French (upper body) was scratched for that game after warmups. High-scoring freshman Lucas Sowder (upper body) is day to day, Hastings said.
2. Stepping up: Minnesota State junior defenseman Connor Mackey (4-16—20) and junior forward Dallas Gerads (5-13—18) each enter the weekend riding four-game point streaks, with Mackey compiling seven points and Gerads five, including three goals, over that stretch. With Michaelis (16-17—33) out, senior Parker Tuomie (11-17—28) is the team’s top active scorer and ranks third in the WCHA in overall points. Goalie Dryden McKay (.940. 1.36) leads the country with 23 wins.
3. Isn’t that special? At 26.5%, Minnesota State’s power play ranks first in the WCHA and fifth in the nation, but it has slipped over the last few games, scoring just twice on 15 chances over the five games that Michaelis has missed. The Mavericks’ penalty kill ranks second in the conference and third in the nation at 90.6%. The Wildcats’ power play has a success rate of 19.4%, fourth in the WCHA, and its kill rate is 80.3%, seventh in the league.
4. Playoff bound: Minnesota State secured home ice for the first round of the WCHA tournament with last weekend’s five-point series at Alaska Anchorage. Northern Michigan clinched a playoff berth, joining MSU and Bemidji State for the postseason, with its sweep of Ferris State. Wildcats senior forward Darien Craighead (11-13—24) had a hat trick last Friday, becoming the seventh WCHA player and third NMU player to record a three-goal game this season.
5. Scouting the Wildcats: Northern Michigan boasts the country’s leading goal scorer in sophomore forward Griffin Loughran (20-14—34). He’s also the WCHA’s top point scorer, while Craighead and sophomore forward Vincent de Mey (14-10—24) are tied for fifth. Senior Philip Beaulieu (4-17—21) ranks second in scoring among WCHA defensemen. In goal, sophomore Nolan Kent (.913, 2.57) has played the majority of the minutes. He stopped 30 shots in the Dec. 14 win over MSU.
Minnesota State women: The Mavericks (10-14-5, 3-12-3 in WCHA) host No. 1 Wisconsin (25-2-1, 15-2-1) in a WCHA series at 2:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The Badgers swept MSU 3-2 and 6-1 on Nov. 16-17 at Madison. Wisconsin, which has the country’s leading scorer in Daryl Watts (22-42—64), has lost just one game since then. Minnesota State last week reached 10 wins in a season for the first time since 2013-14. Mavericks forward Kelsey King (4-14—18) ranks second in the WCHA in freshman scoring and on Tuesday was named WCHA Rookie of the Week.
Gustavus men: The Gusties (9-7-3, 5-3-2 in MIAC) host Concordia (9-8-2, 6-3-1) in a battle between the third- and second-place teams, respectively, in the MIAC. Games are at 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Don Roberts Ice Rink. The Cobbers, who have won five games in a row, have a one-point lead over the Gusties in the standings. Gustavus has the MIAC’s leading scorer, Caleb Anderson (13-12—25). Concordia’s Tyler Bossert (5-17—22) is tied for second.
Gustavus women: The No. 6 Gusties (13-3-2, 9-1-2 in MIAC) will try to bounce back from a winless weekend against Hamline when they travel to Moorhead to face Concordia (6-13-0, 4-8-0). Games are 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday. Gustavus trails first-place Hamline in the MIAC standings by one point with six conference games to play. Despite last week’s tie and loss, freshman goaltender Katie McCoy still leads the league in save percentage (.939) and goals-against average (1.31).
