It’s a long season, and you gotta trust them.
— “Anne Savoy” in Bull Durham
Trust but verify
— Ronald Reagan
Wise baseball fans know not to place too much weight on any one game; it is such a random sport that anything can happen, and probably will at one point or another.
It’s a long season because it has to be.
But Saturday night epitomized many of the flaws in the 2022 Minnesota Twins. A lineup bent on home runs and little else, a starting rotation not trusted to attack even a weak opposing lineup a third time, a bullpen addicted to gopher balls.
When I saw Emilo Pagán warming up for extra innings, I knew what was coming. It came an inning after I expected, but it came.
I don’t know who holds the single-season record for homers allowed by a relief pitcher, but Pagán is out to claim it. Ten dingers in less than 42 innings!
And Pagán is hardly unique in the Minnesota bullpen in the homers allowed. Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran have allowed six homers, the released Tyler Duffey eight, the released Joe Smith seven, the demoted Jharel Cotton seven. (All stats through Saturday’s play.)
The Twins are the only team in the American League that has blown more saves (22) than it has converted (21).
But I am reluctant to chastise Rocco Baldelli for turning to Pagán for the 10th, assuming that Michael Fullmer was deemed off-limits. The manager had already burned through Caleb Thielbar, Jax, Duran and Jorge Lopez.
Why so many relievers? Because Dylan Bundy was yanked after five scoreless, two-hit innings. Bundy is averaging less than five innings a start and has only four times this season gotten more than the 15 outs he got Saturday. The Twins lost three of those four.
And part of why Bundy got a quick hook is because the game was too close to give him more rope. And that leads to the hitters’ 0-for-14 performance with men in scoring position.
The Twins are third in the American League in on-base percentage, fourth in slugging percentage, fourth in home runs — and sixth in runs scored. Not quite the production one expects from the raw materials.
Saturday was just one game. But we’ve seen that one game repeatedly — far too often from a team with big ambitions.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
