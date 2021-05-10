The big, black train came down the tracks last week for the career of the greatest first baseman in baseball history.
Albert Pujols doesn’t want to get on it. The Angels had to pay him another $20 million this year regardless, and management decided it was better to pay him to go away. That’s a pretty powerful message.
But Pujols — whose best season in Anaheim, the first of his 10-year megadeal, was worse than any of his 11 seasons in St. Louis — apparently insists that he still belongs in the everyday lineup, still belongs on the field.
That figures to be a problem as he tries to find a team with which to prolong his career. He might be able to find a team that wants a pinch-hitter/platoon first baseman, but if he were willing to accept a bench role, he’d probably still be with the Angels.
There may be a team with decision-makers entranced by the remaining aura of greatness and willing to rationalize it as a “no-risk” move because he would only cost the pro-rated minimum.
Of course, every at-bat given to Pujols will come at the expense of somebody else. Certainly at the expense of somebody younger (he is easily the oldest active position player in the game), almost certainly at the expense of somebody more productive.
That’s a cost, too.
And the end of Pujols’ tenure in Anaheim was apparently confrontational enough that other teams might decide that that too poses a risk, and one best avoided.
Tony LaRussa — whose first month back in a managerial role has not drawn rave reviews — apparently would love to be reunited with Pujols. Of course, the White Sox’s injury issues have not opened either first base or designated hitter.
But of Pujols, the Hall of Fame manager — who, as matters stand, will be the last skipper to issue an intentional walk to Pujols — says: If he believes, I believe.
Eduardo Perez of MLB radio and ESPN thinks Cleveland would be an ideal landing spot for Pujols, and certainly that team has not had production from its first basemen or from the hitters as a group.
As a Twins fan who hasn’t (quite) given up on the 2021 season, I would love to see Pujols clogging the middle of a rival’s lineup.
Few greats leave the game willingly and at their peak. I vividly remember a Metrodome game in 1988 at which a packed house booed Steve Carlton, one of the game’s greatest left-handed pitchers, off the mound.
Lefty still believed he belonged in majors. I thought then that Tom Kelly left him in the game a few batters longer than he would have anybody else to make the point to somebody — either general manager Andy MacPhail or Carlton himself — that he didn’t.
I left the Dome that night with sorrow at seeing greatness sullied and respect for a legend who refused to walk away. Carlton would pitch as long as a team would let him (which, as it turned out, was one more game).
Pujols isn’t walking away, and I respect that. I won’t respect the acumen of a team that gives him a lineup spot.
His train has arrived. All aboard.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
