The Twins enter the offseason with one obvious issue to tackle, and a few others hiding in the elephant's shadow.
That big issue is the starting rotation. Kyle Gibson, Jake Odorizzi and Michael Pineda are free agents, and the Twins may well decline their option on Martin Perez.
So their 2020 rotation as of now is Jose Berrios and four vacancies.
There was much to like from Randy Dubnak and Devin Smeltzer in their spot starts last year, but the Twins are not going to entrust two rotation berths to such inexperienced arms. They may keep one spot open for a novice starter, or they may prefer to fill the opening rotation with veteran arms and keep the youngsters as roster depth.
It's likely that their decision on Perez will signal their intent. If they keep Perez — his 2020 salary would be $7.5 million, which is reasonable for a pitcher who made 29 starts and was second on the team in innings pitched — the kids are probably depth. If they cut Perez loose — which is reasonable considering that he finished with a 5.12 ERA and wasn't on the playoff roster — the fifth spot will be filled with one or more rookies.
Either way, expect the Twins to seek three experienced arms to slot behind (or, in a few cases, ahead of) Berrios.
There are significant issues with two of the Twins own free-agent starters.
■ Pineda's suspension for taking a prohibited substance continues into late May. Re-sign him, and you still have a rotation slot to fill for the first two months or so of the season.
■ Gibson's medical condition is apparently treatable but incurable. The best that can be hoped for is remission. All pitchers carry injury risk, but Gibson is on another level.
These issues should lower their price. But it's difficult to imagine the Twins bringing both back with those questions. I would think that even bringing one of them back might mean keeping Perez around.
There are a number of quality free agent starters available, and the Twins might do well to trade out of their prospect depth for a veteran hurler.
But beyond the rotation, there are other issues lurking.
Catcher, for example. That sounds odd, considering that Mitch Garver, Jason Castro and Willians Astudillo combined for more than 40 homers out of the catchers spot.
But ... Castro too is a free agent, and Garver's power surge is viewed with some suspicion. How much of it was Garver's undoubted improvement, and how much of it was the Happy Fun Ball?
There appears a general expectation that MLB is going to tone down the homer-friendly baseball for 2020. Indeed, there is evidence in the Statcast data that the ball used in the postseason was less lively than the regular-season ball.
If the 2020 ball is different than the 2019 ball, how much production can the Twins expect from Garver? Even if the ball is unchanged, if Garver has to play more frequently, will his production suffer as a result? The workload split between Garver and Castro benefited both, but it may not be replicated next season.
The ball issue affects other player evaluations as well. It's a big question for every organization, and it's one on which there is no trustworthy official guidance. Nobody should take anything Commissioner Rob Manfred says about the baseball at face value. He burned his credibility on that a long time ago.
The ball clearly added home runs to everybody, and the 2019 Twins were built on bombas. So it matters to them, perhaps more than it matters to anybody else.
