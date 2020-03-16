I was supposed to see three Twins spring training games last week in Fort Myers, Florida. I saw two.
And since you’re the kind of person who reads newspapers, you know what happened to Thursday night’s game.
Usually I return from a spring training jaunt with something, wise or otherwise, to say about that year’s edition of the Twins. All I can say about this one is: I saw the Twins bobble more balls than they hit hard.
And it doesn’t matter. It’s going to be a long time before the infielders get to try again.
It was a week of denial and disconnect. On one hand, steady warnings to avoid crowds. On the other hand, packed airliners, jammed restaurants, a sold-out minor league stadium.
Not just sold out, but filled with an audience that was pretty darn gray. And the older you are, the greater the risk posed by COVID-19.
In the late innings of Wednesday’s game, after the minor leaguers had replaced the major leaguers, I strolled around the concourse to people watch. And I marveled quietly at our collective determination — myself included — to pretend that it was life as usual.
It wasn’t. By the time my wife and I got back to our hotel after dinner the sports world had gone into convulsions.
The wonder isn’t that the games — not just baseball, of course — have been called off. The wonder is that it took so long. The wonder is that the powers that be have been so slow to react to a clear public health menace.
Or maybe it’s not such a wonder. We have built up quite an infrastructure around collective entertainment. Fort Myers (or more accurately Lee County) alone has two professional baseball fields and a 8,000-seat arena — and it’s not a major metropolis. I have no idea how many cable channels exist to put athletic contests in front of our eyeballs.
Shutting all that down, even in the name of public health, is an expensive proposition.
Forbes says that every major league team pulls in $90 million a year before selling a single ticket. Regardless of how precisely accurate that estimate is, MLB had to be tempted to say: We can play the games without crowds. The profits won’t be as high, but we can still profit.
But there are significant logistical issues with that approach too. You’ve got to get the teams from place to place. And you probably can’t isolate the players sufficiently to keep them away from the virus.
Putting off the games indefinitely was the right call. My sense, however, is that either the people in charge of weren’t ready for this crisis — which has only been brewing for months — or waited until the last minute to pull the plug in order to maximize the revenues.
Neither option is complementary to them. Or to us who follow along.
