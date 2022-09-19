Mathematically, the Minnesota Twins have not been eliminated from the inflated 2022 playoff field. Morally, they have been.
Blame it on the injuries. Blame it on the strategy of short starts with a bullpen that wasn’t deep enough to take more than 40 percent of the innings. Blame it on a lineup built to hit homers with a ball that didn’t jump as in the past. Blame it on sloppy baserunning and mental errors. Blame it, even, on a pitching coach who jumped ship with the team in first place.
All that is true.
But know that this was a winnable division. The Twins went for it hard before the season started with a series of major trades and signings that reshaped a roster that won 101 games in 2019, won the division title in 2020 and finished last in 2021. They went for it hard again at the trading deadline, dealing for two late-inning relievers, a starting pitcher and a backup catcher.
They spent most of the season leading the American League Central, but their first-place balloon leaked helium all summer, and their ambitions were assuredly deflated this weekend in Cleveland.
Now the squad will play out the final two weeks or so of the schedule, and the front office will contemplate what went wrong — and a few things that went right — and come up with a plan for 2023.
A few keys:
Carlos Correa
The signing of “C4” was headline news when lockout-delayed spring training camps opened. The star shortstop has the choice of returning to Minnesota for $35.1 million next season or declaring free agency again.
The assumption from the moment he signed was that he’d leave. He is, after all, a Scott Boras client.
But there are other big-name shortstops going on the market, he didn’t have a particularly big season (few clutch hits until the final month) and, at least publicly, he likes it here.
With Royce Lewis sidelined until May at the earliest, the Twins don’t have an obvious successor on hand if Correa leaves.
Starting rotation
Theoretically, the Twins have their 2023 rotation in place. Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, Kenta Maeda and Tyler Mahle are established and under contract for next year, with Bailey Ober, Josh Winder, Louie Varland, Cole Sands and Devin Smeltzer on hand to fill it out.
Chris Paddock, acquired in the failed Taylor Rogers trade, is less of an option after his second Tommy John surgery. And I can’t see the Twins bringing back Chris Archer or Dylan Bundy, the two five-and-fly (at most) veterans who currently lead the team in starts.
But injuries are a factor. Maeda didn’t pitch at all this year. Deadline acquisition Mahle made just four starts, with all of two innings worked since Aug. 17. Gray and Ryan each spent time on the injured list, and Ober missed most of the season.
Catcher
Gary Sanchez isn’t a great defensive backstop, and he hasn’t hit all that well. Ryan Jeffers is a better catcher, and at least by OPS was slightly better at the plate than Sanchez, but he broke his thumb and has been out since July 14.
The Twins don’t have a prominent catching prospect in their system, and Sanchez will be a free agent. The Twins in recent years have preferred a time-share behind the plate, and Jeffers will need a quality backup.
Pitching coach
Wes Johnson’s last day with the Twins was June 30. When he left to return to college coaching, the Twins were allowing 4.02 runs per nine innings (not an ERA, but all runs.)
Pete Maki succeeded Johnson as pitching coach. Since then, the Twins are allowing 4.58 runs per nine innings.
There are a lot of factors in that besides the pitching coach. But a half-run a game is a pretty stark difference.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
