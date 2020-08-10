The 2019 Minnesota Twins used 10 starting pitchers over the course of 162 games, and the rotation remained essentially stable into mid-August.
In 15 games, the 2020 Twins have used nine different starters, and the notion of stability is but a dream.
Fortunately for the Twins, they have Randy Dobnak.
He is an unlikely rotation savior, to say the least. Undrafted out of high school, he pitched for four years at Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia and was again undrafted and unsigned. He pitched in independent ball for the Utica Unicorns in the United Shore League, where he somehow caught the eye of a Twins scout.
And then he shot up the organizational ladder. He opened 2019 in High A and finished it making a playoff start in Yankee Stadium (which didn’t go well). And now he’s wedged into a rotation spot between Jose Berrios and Kenta Maeda, with no sign that he’ll lose that job if and when injured and suspended veterans Michael Pineda, Rich Hill and Homer Bailey return.
Dobnak figures to make his fourth start of the young season tonight at Milwaukee. He carries a 0.60 ERA for the season and a a 1.25 career ERA into that game.
It’s not going out on a limb to say that he’s not that good. Nobody is.
Those gaudy ERAs are built on just a few innings — 15 this season, 43.1 for his career — and his strikeout rate, a vital leading indicator, is well below league average.
But he gets outs, and what I call the Greg McMichael Rule is emphatically in play: If you get outs, they’ll find a role for you.
He has kept the ball in the park (just one home run allowed in the majors) and thrown strikes (less than two walks per nine innings). Various metrics that try to take luck and fielding out of the equations suggest that his ERAs “should” still be below 3.00.
If Dobnak just pitches to those projections, I might have to rename the rule.
Tools of knowledge
Mitch Garver has had a rough season so far. His batting average entering Sunday’s game was under .100, and he spent far too much time on Saturday chasing pitches to the backstop.
Dan Gladden, calling the game remotely on the radio, was critical of the catching technique the Twins have Garver use, which is designed to make it easier to frame pitches and get strike calls but makes it more difficult to block pitches in the dirt.
It can look bad at times, and it certainly did Saturday, as Sean Poppen kept skipping pitches past Garver. But I think the Twins are, in the big picture, correct to put a higher priority on getting more strikes than on reducing wild pitches and passed balls.
One of the insights of analytics that confounds the likes of Gladden is that individual bases don’t matter that much. Outs matter. That’s why modern strategy largely dismisses the sac bunt, sneers at the hit-and-run and sets a high standard on the stolen base.
And it’s why the Twins and other teams are willing to allow a few more steals and wild pitches in exchange for a higher percentage of strikes. American League hitters through Saturday had batting averages under .200 in all at-bats that had two strikes; batting averages in all at-bats with no strikes were above .300.
Those extra strikes are less visible than the taken base — but they are more important.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
