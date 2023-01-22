The key to making the Luis Arraez trade pay off for the Twins wasn't involved in the trade.
It's Alex Kirilloff. If his wrist is sound, he figures to be the long-term first baseman for Minnesota — potentially as productive a hitter as Justin Morneau was 15 years ago.
But Kirilloff's wrist has troubled him the past two seasons, and he's had repeated surgeries.
Yes, Arraez won the batting title last year, but a sound Kirilloff figures to be an upgrade: a slightly lower batting average but considerably more power.
But if Kirilloff is still stranded in the miseries, the Twins have no obvious first baseman. The earlier trade of Gio Urshela means Jose Miranda is ticketed for third base.
If the Twins wind up with Joey Gallo as their primary first baseman and he hits .190 with 30 bombs and 75 RBIs, that's not good.
And that's where swapping Arraez for an established starting pitcher (Pablo Lopez) and two prospects is a gamble. It's not that Arraez is a great first baseman; he isn't. But other than Kirilloff, he's better than the other in-house options.
Outside Minnesota, the consensus is that the Twins "won" this trade. Arraez and Lopez are roughly equivalent in value (as suggested by their roughly equivalent pay), and the Twins added a couple of interesting prospects who don't matter for 2023 but might in the future.
But in Minnesota, the trade has drawn much overstated criticism. Arraez is a popular player, and Lopez is not going to be on anybody's shortlist of Cy Young candidates.
But disregard those who suggest this was merely a move to avoid spending money on Arraez. He and Lopez will have similar salaries next year. This wasn't a salary dump. It was a baseball trade.
I, too, enjoy watching Arraez at the plate. But he is truly an easy player to overvalue.
He does one thing better than anybody else in the game — and nothing else particularly well. He's not a good defensive player at any position, with the possible exception of first base. He has little speed. His power is well below average.
Lopez probably isn't, on an out-for-out basis, better than any of the incumbents in the Twins starting rotation.
But Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, Tyler Mahle, Bailey Ober and Kenta Maeda all spent time on the injured list last season. Lopez didn't. He made 32 starts and worked 180 innings.
The Twins now have a truly deep rotation. It lacks a Justin Verlander-style ace, but it is filled with mid-rotation starters, and that's not an insult. Adding Lopez is insurance against another wave of pitching injuries.
What the Twins don't have now is insurance against Kirilloff's wrist problems. And maybe they won't need it.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
