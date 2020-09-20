So the Minnesota Twins are in the playoffs.
Big deal. More than half the teams will be. Making the postseason in this pandemic year is not a validating accomplishment. (It's still better than not making the playoffs.)
I frequently remind myself that the 2020 season should be regarded as a one-off, a unique brew. Sixty games is but a fraction of a real season, and when you start paring the results further, the results become increasingly irrelevant.
Consider, for example, Max Kepler. Kepler is barely over the Mendoza Line (for the masses who weren't around in the 1970s for Mario Mendoza, that's a .200 batting average). But it's less than 170 plate appearances. And when I hear the radio guys talk about his struggles against lefties (.103 batting average entering Sunday) — well, that's just 39 at-bats.
To say that Kepler is a .100 hitter against left-handed pitchers is to describe what he's done (or not done) so far. It's not necessarily predictive of future results, and it's likely not an accurate description of his abilities.
The Twins may flop in the playoffs. They did last October. They might find success this time around.
I think the pitching staff is in a better position than it was in 2019, although it would be a big help if Taylor Rogers rediscovered consistency with his slider.
The lineup is showing signs of rediscovering the Bomba power of 2019, although I suspect that the baseballs have been dejuiced this year and the team's batting averages, with the notable exception of Nelson Cruz, are pretty consistently down.
The glovework has been better this year than last. Miguel Sano has improved at first base over the past two months, Luis Arraez hasn't been bounced all over the field, Jorge Polanco is throwing better than he has in the past and Eddie Rosario has cut back on the mistakes in left.
Given the truncated nature of the regular season, the expanded playoff format is acceptable. Yes, it absolutely devalues the regular season. But the regular season was too short to have any genuine value.
What isn't acceptable: The stated intent of Commissioner Rob Manfred to continue with a bloated postseason in the future.
It's another reason to believe that Manfred doesn't truly like the sport he presides over.
The daily grind of a true baseball season is — half-baked philosophy alert — a mirror of daily life. No one day is necessarily crucial, but they are all important and they all count. You win some, you lose some, some days it rains — but it's the sum and total that matters.
Manfred is too busy hunting for gimmicks to appreciate that.
