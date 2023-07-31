The Minnesota Twins’ 2022 deadline trades backfired.
Tyler Mahle and Jorge Lopez, expected to not only fortify the starting rotation and back of the bullpen last season but to be foundation pieces of the staff this year, are already gone. This year’s team would have had good use for Yennier Cano and Spencer Steer, two of the handful of unprovens the Twins exchanged for the veteran arms.
Had the Twins done nothing last July, the front office would have been justly criticized for inactivity. The pitching needs were real and obvious, and the Twins at the time were leading the division. The moves were sensible; they just didn’t work.
As the Tuesday deadline approaches, the Twins are in a similar situation. They lead a weak division, and they have some obvious needs, including the bullpen.
But they also have, because of last year’s trades, a weaker stock of prospect capital with which to buy immediate help.
But they have perceived surpluses on the major league roster. They have an excess starting pitcher and they have too many left-handed corner outfielders.
They can both buy and sell from the major league roster, and that approach is more common during the offseason than at the deadline.
A quick look at the options:
Going to Dallas
A few weeks, at the same time Kenta Maeda came off the injured list and Louis Varland was returned to St. Paul, the Twins signed former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal.
My expectations were low. The lefty is 35 and hadn’t been effective since the COVID season of 2020.
But he has put up a 1.13 ERA for the Saints, and those numbers are reportedly supported by the sophisticated pitch-tracking systems teams and players use to evaluate and improve pitches. Keuchel has an Aug. 1 opt-out, and he’s ready to use it.
The Twins have, realistically, two options: Either trade Keuchel, or trade somebody else and open a rotation slot for him. Letting him walk away Tuesday is pointless.
And there’s an obvious somebody else to move to make room for him: Sonny Gray, an impending free agent who has publicly mused about retirement.
Whichever one will bring the larger return should be moved.
In a corner
Joey Gallo. Max Kepler. Alex Kirilloff. Tervor Larnach. Matt Wallner. Five left-handed hitters for three positions — left field, right field and first base.
And the DH slot isn’t much of a spillover basin with Byron Buxton limited to that role.
Breaking that logjam necessarily involves an eye on the future. Gallo is a free agent after the season; the Twins have a $10 million option on Kepler for next year. The other three have years of control left.
My view: Commit to Kirilloff and Wallner. Keep Kepler around for 2024.
If there’s a deadline buyer for Gallo (unlikely), great. If not, use Larnach in a deadline trade.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.